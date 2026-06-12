Have World Cup ticket prices gone down over the past month?

Soccer fans who have been holding out hope that World Cup tickets in Philadelphia will significantly drop closer to match days may have to come to grips that prices are just not going to budge much.

With just around 48 hours until Lincoln Financial Field hosts its first match, the cheapest ticket prices to the city's first four games have each decreased between 10% and 15% since last month, while the cost to go to the last two higher-stakes games — a final group-stage match and the July 4 knockout-round matchup — slightly increased.

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FIFA adopted a dynamic pricing style for this year’s World Cup that uses an algorithm to adjusts costs in real time based on demand. After receiving record-high requests, ticket prices were exponentially more expensive than previous tournaments — an outcome FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended this week.

“If you sell it at a lower price point in this particular market it would have gone — which is perfectly legal in this country — in secondary markets at much, much, much higher prices,” he said to the Associated Press. “... If we do something wrong, then probably everyone selling tickets in North America is doing something wrong.”

Secondary markets like StubHub and SeatGeek, in which individual sellers set the prices, have poised themselves as a more affordable and reliable option in the race for fans to snag a seat. But representatives with the companies cautioned against customers waiting too long for the “perfect price.”

“One thing fans often don't realize: on the secondary market, an event is never truly sold out — tickets are always available,” Max Meyer, Senior Content Analyst at SeatGeek, said in an email last month. “... But waiting until game day for a marquee match has historically been a losing strategy at major tournaments.”

Perhaps surprisingly, FIFA Marketplace, the governing body's resale market, has emerged as the most affordable option among some of the main secondary ticket retailers.

Philadelphia will host six matches in Lincoln Financial Field starting Sunday:

• Sunday, June 14, at 7 p.m.: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

• Friday, June 19, at 9 p.m.: Brazil vs. Haiti

• Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m.: France vs. Iraq

• Thursday, June 25, at 4 p.m.: Ivory Coast vs. Curaçao

• Saturday, June 27, at 5 p.m.: Croatia vs. Ghana

• Saturday, July 4, at 5 p.m.: Round-of-16 match

On May 5, the cheapest tickets for each World Cup match in Philly that was posted on FIFA Marketplace, StubHub or SeatGeek ranged from $202 on StubHub for the match between Curacao and the Ivory Coast to $983 on SeatGeek for the Round-of-16 match on July 4.

The most in-demand matches have remained consistent over the past month, with the Curacao-Ivory Coast game on Thursday, June 25, still the most affordable and the Round-of-16 match on July 4 the most expensive.

As of Friday afternoon, FIFA Marketplace had cheaper resale tickets than StubHub and SeatGeek. On those two platforms, the least expensive tickets ranged between $257-273 for the Curacao-Ivory Coast match and between $1,258-$1,269 for the July 4 matchup.

Representatives with the retailers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about pricing trends.

Comparing the cheapest tickets between FIFA Marketplace, StubHub and SeatGeek, here’s how much prices have changed between May 5 and Friday morning for each game in Philadelphia:

Match Cheapest price May 5 (retailer) Cheapest price June 12 (retailer) % change Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast,

Sunday, June 14 $638 (FIFA Marketplace) $575 ( FIFA Marketplace) - 9.8% Brazil vs. Haiti,

Friday, June 19 $920 (FIFA Marketplace) $803 ( FIFA Marketplace) - 12.7% France vs. Iraq,

Monday, June 22 $493 (StubHub) $437 ( FIFA Marketplace) - 11.4% Curacao vs. Ivory Coast,

Thursday, June 25 $202 (StubHub) $172.50 ( FIFA Marketplace) - 14.6% Croatia vs. Ghana,

Saturday, June 27 $397 (FIFA Marketplace) $402.50 ( FIFA Marketplace) + 1.4% Round-of-16 match,

Saturday, July 4 $983 (SeatGeek) $1,035 ( FIFA Marketplace) + 5.3%



