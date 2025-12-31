In latest World Cup ticket phase, which ends Jan. 13, FIFA says requests are over 30 times higher than supply

In the first 15 days of the latest World Cup ticket lottery, which began Dec. 11, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said over 150 million requests were received — which is 30-times greater than the allotted supply for the tournament.

There are 7 million tickets available for the 104 matches in 16 cities across Mexico, Canada and the United State, and about 2 million tickets were sold in the first two rounds of sales. The demand also represents 3.4-times more than the overall number of spectators who attended the 964 matches in the 22 tournaments since 1930, Infantino said.

"This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally," he said in a statement.

Six matches — five group stage and one knockout round — will be played in Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

• Sunday, June 14, at 7 p.m.: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m.

• Friday, June 19, at 9 p.m.: Brazil vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

• Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m.: France vs. Playoff Winner (Iraq/Bolivia/Suriname), 5 p.m.

• Thursday, June 25, at 4 p.m.: Côte d'Ivoire vs. Curaçao, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, June 27, at 5 p.m.: Croatia vs. Ghana, 5 p.m.

• Saturday, July 4, at 5 p.m.: Round of 16 match

Fans have until Jan. 13 to submit their application for the random selection draw on FIFA's website. During this phase, people can apply for tickets to multiple matches and select their desired ticket categories. Each household can request up to four tickets per game and a maximum of 40 tickets for the tournament.

The timing of a request does not impact someone's chance of getting selected to purchase tickets. A FIFA account is required to enter the draw and those who are selected will be automatically charged for their tickets in February.

Four Category 3 tickets, which consist of the lowest starting prices, to every match in Philly would cost over $5,000.

Following global backlash over high prices, FIFA made a Supporter Entry Tier that offers $60 tickets to select fans who join the Participating Member Association of their national team, each of which have different eligibility requirements.

Fans can also reserve hospitality packages which include culinary offerings, lodging and cultural experiences along with match tickets.

A recent report from Deloitte estimated that around 17,000 people are expected to book short-term rentals in Philadelphia during the World Cup, and roughly 149,000 tourists overall are expected to visit the city. Local hosts with services like Airbnb could make around $1,900 in profit over the course of the tournament.

In the spring, FIFA will hold a final sale of all remaining tickets.