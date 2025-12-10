The typical Airbnb host in Philly will earn $1,900 during the World Cup, report predicts

Airbnb expects about 17,000 users to book stays in the Philadelphia region for the World Cup games next summer, and roughly 149,000 tourists to visit the area overall, resulting in a financial boon for the city.

The vacation rental company released these predictions in a new report, compiled by Deloitte, that assesses Airbnb's potential economic impact during and after the soccer tournament. Lodgers using Airbnb to attend the six games in Philly could spend up to $52 million in the area, per the projections. The report also predicts $8 million in profit for local Airbnb hosts; that's about $1,900 per host.

The Deloitte researchers argued the ripple effects of Airbnb stays during the World Cup would generate even more money, thanks to increased demand on the supply chain and higher employee wages, which in turn encourage spending. Those indirect and induced impacts could add another $115 million to the local economy, resulting in $167 million in total revenue.

Airbnb guests' spending in the wider Philly area should support the creation of about 660 full-time equivalent jobs over 2026, the report said.

These figures place Philadelphia ahead of other U.S. host cities like Atlanta, which is expected to accrue $70 million from Airbnb guests, and Kansas City, projected to earn $105 million. It also edges out San Francisco's estimated $144 million. But the rest of the pack outpaces Philly, particularly Dallas. It's expected to make the most out of the 11 American host cities, at $502 million.

The gravy train could continue after the World Cup ends on July 19. FIFA estimates that 65% of tournament tourists will return to host cities, generating additional economic benefits. According to the report, Airbnb stays during the World Cup will continue to impact tourism in the Philadelphia area for five years and result in another $70 million in direct, indirect and induced revenue. It'll also add another 280 full-time equivalent jobs.

