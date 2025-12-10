FringeArts brings back programming from January to May after boost in festival attendance

After boasting record-breaking festival attendance this year, FringeArts said it's bringing back seasonal programming from January to May and launching a new residency for local, emerging artists.

"With these two new programs, FringeArts aims to bolster the vibrant artistic ecosystem already existing in Philly and introduce Philly artists and audiences to works that push the boundary of what's possible in the performing arts, not just in September, but year-round," Nell Bang-Jensen, director and CEO of the cultural institution, said in a statement.

Bang-Jensen said FringeArts, best known for its monthlong festival in September, last held seasonal programming in 2018, when the organization made a strategic decision to focus more on its main event.

The 2026 winter-spring season was established to support a wider range of artists, and it comes on the heels of a banner year for the organization. The 2025 Fringe Festival, which held over 350 shows and events, sold more than 35,000 tickets — a 15% increase from 2024.

"More artists are creating work than ever before and more audiences are showing up for it," Bang-Jensen said. "... We wanted to create more opportunities for more local artists outside of Fringe Festival and leverage our resources to support the development of new works."

The new season will include comedy "we come to collect: a flirtation, with capitalism" from Jan. 22-24, solo performance "Baby Everything" from Feb.26-28, visual art exhibition "assimilating and Moving State 1" on March 14 and 15, and a run of "Girl Dolls: An American Musical" from May 8-17.

"Scratch nights" will also be held at the FringeArts headquarters in Old City on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 23 and April 20 for artists to share the progress of their recent projects and receive feedback from other creatives and audience members.

Tickets will be available for the upcoming season on FringeArts.com starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday for members and on Friday for the general public.

Officials also announced a residency created alongside the Albert M. Greenfield Foundation for three local artists in summer 2026 who will receive funding, mentorship opportunities and access to the FringeArts space.

There will be an open call for Philly-based artists from Dec. 15 -Jan. 15. More information on the application process can be found online.

"At FringeArts, we fill a unique niche where new work can take center stage," Bang-Jensen said. "We want to be a home where the next generation of shows is made. Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer arts organizations around the country who are able to prioritize risk. We're proud to be one of the only venues in Philly that centers contemporary, experimental, fringe performance."