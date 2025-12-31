More News:

Wallaby that escaped from N.J. animal sanctuary found in Walmart parking lot

Rex reportedly got out of Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown on Monday night when he was moved from his usual enclosure.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Walmart Wallaby.jpg Erik McGregor/Sipa USA

An escaped wallaby was found at a Walmart parking lot in South Jersey Tuesday night.

A wallaby that escaped from an animal sanctuary in Gloucester County was found in a Walmart parking lot in South Jersey on Tuesday night. 

After the marsupial named Rex ran away from his home at Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown on Monday evening, community members began searching and a drone pet location company was used to help find the animal. Rex has been safely returned to the sanctuary. 

MORE: Six puppies found in parking garage to be put up for adoption by PSCPA

"Well, if this just didn't become the best night ever! With the help of some really cool kids and a really cool dad. We caught Rex at the Walmart. He is home safe and sound!" Lots of Love Farm wrote in a Facebook post

We think Rex should be Walmarts mascot! What do you think? Lol Thank you again everyone for all your help. ❤️

Posted by Lots of Love Farm on Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Owner Ron Layden told 6ABC that Rex had been moved to a different enclosure to stay warm and got out because the new cage wasn't shut all the way. He was spotted near a retention pond by mother and daughter Michelle and Caitlyn Evangelista, who called the rescue, the outlet reported. A group of young men also provided assistance, and the group was able to lure Rex with food before grabbing him by the tail. 

"It's actually a miracle, they're not easy to catch," Layden told the outlet. "The community, with their help, they made it possible. Yay for them too."

Wallabies are a close relative of the kangaroo and are native to Australia and New Guinea. The marsupials are smaller than their cousins, ranging from 25 to 41 inches tall, but they're able to run and jump at high speeds. 

