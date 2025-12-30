Six puppies found in parking garage to be put up for adoption by PSCPA

Six puppies found in a parking garage Friday have been placed in foster care by the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The six pups — named Choco Christmas, Brownie Smiles, Sir Chocolates, Pecan, Butterfinger and Nutellas — are 3-4 weeks old and of unknown breed. The dogs were rescued by the PSPCA after someone spotted them huddling to stay warm in the cold temperatures and contacted the PSCPA's Animal Law Enforcement team.

MORE: Beyoncé is the fifth musician to become a billionaire. Two others have ties to the Philly region