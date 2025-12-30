More Culture:

December 30, 2025

Six puppies found in parking garage to be put up for adoption by PSCPA

The dogs have been placed in foster homes as the animal rescue organization prepares to find them permanent homes.

By Michaela Althouse
Six puppies found in a parking lot Friday are now in the care of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Six puppies found in a parking garage Friday have been placed in foster care by the Pennsylvania SPCA. 

The six pups — named Choco Christmas, Brownie Smiles, Sir Chocolates, Pecan, Butterfinger and Nutellas — are 3-4 weeks old and of unknown breed. The dogs were rescued by the PSPCA after someone spotted them huddling to stay warm in the cold temperatures and contacted the PSCPA's Animal Law Enforcement team. 

The PSPCA said it is providing medicare care, including vaccines, and spaying and neutering services, as it prepare the dogs for adoption. The dogs likely will be available for adoption in about four weeks. They currently are too young for adoption, the organization said.

"We are always here to help," PSCPA spokesperson Gillian Kocher said in an email. "We encourage people to seek help when they are in untenable situations, and that there are alternative options to leaving vulnerable puppies exposed in the cold. We are hopeful that now these puppies will have a bright future." 

Anyone with information on the dogs can contact the PSCPA's Animal Cruelty Hotline by calling (866) 601-7722 or emailing cruelty@pspca.org.

Michaela Althouse
