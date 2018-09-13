Green SEPTA mist installation 'Pulse' debuts at Dilworth Park

Nights at Dilworth Park just got a lot more colorful this week as SEPTA's trolleys pass beneath the fountain at City Hall.

"Pulse," the long awaited art installation from sculptor Janet Echelman, made its debut Wednesday night in Center City after four years of careful planning.





Described by the artist as "a living x-ray of the city's circulatory system," the new installation is designed to dazzle visitors at Dilworth Park and provide real-time information about SEPTA's various Center City lines.

Echelman was originally commissioned to conceptualize the project in 2010. A $325,000 grant from the William Penn Foundation back in May provided the necessary funding to complete the first phase representing SEPTA's subway-surface trolley lines.

Future phases of the project will introduce blue and orange mist representing the Market-Frankford and Broad Street subways lines.

