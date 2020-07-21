More Events:

July 21, 2020

Drive-in concert series brings The Struts, AJR to South Philly this summer

Twelve shows slated for Citizens Bank Park parking lot

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
live in drive in Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Live Nation is hosting a series of live concerts outside Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia this summer. The Live-In Drive-In series allows people to watch the shows from LED screens while listening to the music on the radio.

An innovative new concert series is bringing live music back to Philadelphia amid a pandemic that has mostly placed shows on pause. 

The Live-In/Drive-In concert series will feature performances from a stage set up in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park, Live Nation announced Tuesday. Twelve concerts will take place from Aug. 16 to Sept. 7. 

Attendees will receive a designated parking spot in the lot to watch the concert. The performances will be broadcast on large LED screens, with audio available over FM radio frequencies.

Scheduled musicians include The Front Bottoms, The Struts, Mt. Joy and Subtronics. Comedian Bret Kreischer also will perform.

Concertgoers are advised to stay within their designated spots and to avoid contact with others. Masks will be required when people exit their vehicles. Portable bathrooms will be set up. 

Tickets will be sold per vehicle. They range from $99.50 to $225 each. They allow a maximum of four people per car

Cookout items like grills, BBQ pits and tents will not be allowed, but there will be food for purchase on site. Attendees also are permitted to bring their own food.

The full schedule of performers is listed below:

Aug. 16 – Bert Kreischer
Aug. 19 – AJR
Aug. 21 –Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Aug. 22 – The Struts
Aug. 23 – The Front Bottoms
Aug. 25 – Mt. Joy
Aug. 26 – Subtronics
Sept. 3 – Smith & Meyers
Sept. 4 – Lotus
Sept. 5 – Dark Star Orchestra
Sept. 6 – Dark Star Orchestra
Sept. 7 – Michael Blackson & Friends with special guest DJ Jazzy Jeff

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

