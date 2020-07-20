Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is coming up on Aug. 4 and Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. plans on celebrating big.



There will be free cookies, discounts and fundraising over two weeks.

From July 27 to Aug. 7, the Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. will offer one free box of six chocolate chip cookies with every online purchase of $25 or more.

In addition, customers in Philadelphia can enjoy $1 chocolate chip cookies at Famous 4th Street's locations in Reading Terminal Market and at the Ridge Avenue Bakery in East Falls on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. Also, local delivery of dollar cookies will be available through UberEats, Grubhub and Mercato.

The Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. will donate 100% of proceeds from chocolate chip cookie sales on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 to the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, and 15% of all online sales from July 27 to Aug. 7 will be donated, too.

This year, given the impact of COVID-19 on the operations at Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House, Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. owners Brian and Tina Phillips will personally match the funds raised up to $10,000.