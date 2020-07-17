More Events:

July 17, 2020

Christmas in July: Tinsel brings holiday cheer to 12th Street in Center City

The festively decorated pop-up will be open through the end of the summer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tinsel, Philadelphia's Christmas pop-up bar, will bring its holiday sparkle to the street for outdoor dining in July.

Tinsel, the seasonal Christmas-themed bar in Center City, is bringing holiday sparkle to the street this summer.

Through the end of August, guests can enjoy food and drinks outdoors while surrounded by twinkling lights and festive decorations from bows to oversized candy to decked out trees, as holiday music plays in the background.

RELATED: Wolf toughens restrictions on Pa. bars, restaurants to stop coming COVID-19 surge

Owner Teddy Sourias is using the stretch between Finn McCools Ale House, Tinsel and the former Midtown Restaurant to create "Tinsel Town," allowing guests enough space to socially distance.

"Tinsel in July was designed to bring light, hope and joy to Philadelphia residents during these darker times," Sourias said.

On the menu are festive cocktails and boozy Grinch pops. Some drinks will be served in snow globes and other souvenir vessels. There's also the Canned Good cocktail with a portion of proceeds going toward feeding hospital workers.

To eat, Finn McCools offers bar favorites like cheesesteak eggrolls and Sourias' new Luka Ma restaurant will debut serving traditional Greek loukoumades, which are fried honey balls with toppings, plus dessert empanadas and fried Oreos.

Parties of four and six can reserve seating in the Finn McCools and Tinsel section among the holiday decorations. Seating in the Luka Ma section will be for smaller groups looking to enjoy sweets and cocktails. Non-decorated seating on the Samson Street side of Finn McCools is available, also.

For updates on the Christmas in July pop-up, visit Tinsel's Instagram.

