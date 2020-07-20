More Events:

July 20, 2020

Hello Kitty truck stopping at Fashion District Philadelphia

Fans can shop from the mobile store Saturday

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Philly on Saturday, July 25.

The pink Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be rolling into Philly on Saturday as part of its East Coast tour.

It will park at the Fashion District, at the corner of Market and 9th streets, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Exclusive and limited-edition collectibles, including pins, mugs, tote bags, bottles, lunch boxes, T-shirts and more, will be for sale. There will be giant Hello Kitty cookies, too.

To keep guests safe, staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the truck and markers will be placed on the ground to keep guests apart from one another while waiting in line.

The truck will only be accepting credit cards and the payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes.

Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in 2014, it has drawn thousands of fans from all over the U.S. To date, two trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities.

