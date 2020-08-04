Schulson Collective opening Char Kol, pop-up restaurant serving Korean barbecue

Michael Schulson and Nina Tinari of Schulson Collective are opening Char Kol outside of Giuseppe & Sons and Harp & Crown on Sansom Street in Center City. The pop-up will be open through the summer and fall.



Char Kol will serve Korean barbecue, letting guests cook their own meat on personal tabletop grills.

The menu was created by chef Matt Rudofker, who worked in New York with chef David Chang, the founder of Momofuku and star of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious."



Guests can choose from a selection of thinly sliced marinated meats – pork shoulder, ribeye, beef short rib, chicken, pork belly and more – which will be brought to their table along with 10 banchan (small side dishes).

Mandu (Korean dumplings), bibimbap (rice with veggies and meat), rice cakes and other traditional Korean dishes will be offered, as well.

Appetizers will be priced between $8 and $13, while the meats served with banchan, rice and lettuce wraps will be priced between $35 and $56. To drink, there will be sake, beer, wine and cocktails.

Reservations can be made through Resy but a portion of tables will be held for walk-ins, also. There are picnic tables for up to six guests, and smaller tables for pairs, all situated beneath umbrellas. Total seating capacity is around 70, with roughly 22 tables.

Char Kol will be open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m.