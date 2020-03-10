More Culture:

March 10, 2020

The Wayward is new American brasserie with huge selection of gin

The restaurant featuring French fare, seafood and outdoor seating will open in April

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
The Wayward Rendering/The Wayward

A rendering of inside The Wayward, an American brasserie opening this April inside the historic Stephen Girard building that's part of the Market East development.

The Wayward, an American brasserie, will open in April inside the historic Stephen Girard building that's part of the Market East development.

Executive chef Yun Fuentes will serve American dishes with strong French influences. Plus, there will be a raw bar with fresh oysters, lobster, blue crab and shrimp, as well as a huge selection of gins to pair with the seafood.

RELATED: James Beard Awards 2020: Philly's semifinalists include Marc Vetri, Cristina Martinez and new restaurant Kalaya | Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline

The WaywardRendering/The Wayward

The Wayward will have one of the largest selections of gin in Philadelphia.

The menu's dishes will include gruyere beignets with sour cream and onion seasoning; steak tartare with fennel, horseradish and sour cherry; lamb neck provencale with carrots and corn grits; and The Wayward Burger.

The dining room will have 90 seats with an additional 30 on the outdoor patio. According to renderings of the space, The Wayward will have high ceilings and be decorated with blue and light brown tones. 

Throughout, there will be handmade pottery from local ceramic artist Dana Bachert and in the dining room, there will be a wood mural by local artist Nate Harris.

The official opening date has not been announced, yet. Once open, The Wayward will serve lunch and dinner daily. The restaurant's address is 1170 Ludlow St. The full menu is available online.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Center City East Market

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA announces temporary coronavirus restrictions in locker room. What comes next?
2_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Flights

Flight to New Jersey diverted over complaints about coughing, sneezing passenger
Carroll - United Airlines airplane

Adult Health

Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway – but it can boost your problem-solving skills
Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway -- but it can boost problem-solving

Phillies

Phillies 2020 projected 26-man roster, version 3.0
Joe-Girardi-Phillies_030920_usat

Festivals

Pearl Jam to headline Jersey Shore festival this September
Pearl Jam

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved