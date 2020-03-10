The Wayward is new American brasserie with huge selection of gin

The Wayward, an American brasserie, will open in April inside the historic Stephen Girard building that's part of the Market East development.

Executive chef Yun Fuentes will serve American dishes with strong French influences. Plus, there will be a raw bar with fresh oysters, lobster, blue crab and shrimp, as well as a huge selection of gins to pair with the seafood.

Rendering/The Wayward The Wayward will have one of the largest selections of gin in Philadelphia.

The menu's dishes will include gruyere beignets with sour cream and onion seasoning; steak tartare with fennel, horseradish and sour cherry; lamb neck provencale with carrots and corn grits; and The Wayward Burger.

The dining room will have 90 seats with an additional 30 on the outdoor patio. According to renderings of the space, The Wayward will have high ceilings and be decorated with blue and light brown tones.

Throughout, there will be handmade pottery from local ceramic artist Dana Bachert and in the dining room, there will be a wood mural by local artist Nate Harris.

The official opening date has not been announced, yet. Once open, The Wayward will serve lunch and dinner daily. The restaurant's address is 1170 Ludlow St. The full menu is available online.