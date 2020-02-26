More Culture:

February 26, 2020

James Beard Awards 2020: Philly's semifinalists include Marc Vetri, Cristina Martinez and new restaurant Kalaya

Also Nick Elmi is among the Best Chef nominees in the Mid-Atlantic region; and Kalaya gets nod as one of the best new restaurants

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink James Beard Foundation
James Beard Awards semifinalists Courtesy of/Neal Santos

The James Beard Awards semifinalists were announced on Wednesday. The long list includes several Philly chefs and restaurants. Among the nominees is Le Caveau, a wine bar that recently opened on The Good King Tavern's second floor, which is pictured above.

The James Beard Foundation's list of semifinalist restaurants and chefs for the 2020 James Beard Awards were announced Wednesday morning. The long list includes well-known Philadelphia chefs Marc Vetri, Cristina Martinez and Nick Elmi, and gave nods to a few Philly establishments.

Le Caveau, a wine bar that recently opened on The Good King Tavern's second floor, was recognized among the nominees for Outstanding Wine Program, as well as Tired Hands Brewing Co.'s brewer Jean Broillet IV for Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer.

RELATED: James Beard's Taste America pop-up dinner in Philly to be held at Spice Finch | Visit Philadelphia and James Beard Foundation partner to promote city's food scene

As for one of the most exciting categories, Best New Restaurant, a Thai kitchen in Bella Vista made the list. Kalaya opened in June and has since impressed the city with its authentic and spicy dishes.

All the semifinalists from Pennsylvania and South Jersey nominated for the 30th annual edition of the awards are listed below. The full list can be viewed on the James Beard Foundation's website.

Best New Restaurant

Kalaya, Philadelphia

Outstanding Baker

Tova du Plessis, Essen Bakery, Philadelphia

Outstanding Bar Program

Horse Inn, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Outstanding Chef

Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina, Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurant

Bolete, Bethlehem, PA

Outstanding Restaurateur

Cookie Till, Margate, New Jersey (Steve and Cookie's, Ventnor No. 7311)

Outstanding Wine Program

Le Caveau, Philadelphia

Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Producer

Jean Broillet IV, Tired Hands Brewing Co., Ardmore, PA

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Jesse Ito, Royal Izakaya, Philadelphia

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic

Nicholas Elmi, Laurel, Philadelphia
Rich Landau, Vedge, Philadelphia
Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa, Philadelphia
Taylor Mason, Luca, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Joey Baldino, Zeppoli, Collingswood, New Jersey

In 2019, several local restaurants and chefs made it to the next stage and were named finalists for various awards. Ultimately, Michael Solomonov's restaurant Zahav won the James Beard Award for Best Restaurant in the county. It was the only local winner.

Here's hoping that Philly fares better this awards season.

The five finalist nominees per category will be announced on Wednesday, March 25, at the Barnes Foundation. 

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink James Beard Foundation Philadelphia South Jersey Essen Bakery South Philly Barbacoa Marc Vetri Vedge Collingswood Awards Restaurants Chefs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Q&A: Local expert explains Ben Simmons' back injury and path forward
Ben-Simmons-Sixers-Celtics_010920

Beverages

Yuengling launches Flight, a new 95-calorie beer for fitness-minded drinkers
Yuengling FLIGHT

Illness

As a coronavirus pandemic looms, CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'disruptive' interventions
Coronavirus community spread United States

Eagles

Howie Roseman won't rule out Eagles trading up in NFL Draft to grab the right guy
102919HowieRoseman

TV

'Dispatches from Elsewhere' cast gushes about Philly in new behind-the-scenes video
Dispatches from Elsewhere Segel

Food & Drink

Let Them Eat Cake is delicious competition that raises money for children's charity
Let Them Eat Cake fundraiser event

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved