James Beard's Taste America pop-up dinner in Philly to be held at Spice Finch

The James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour is coming to Philadelphia for a one-night-only dinner at Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle's Rittenhouse restaurant Spice Finch on Tuesday, April 14.

The evening will begin with the host chefs presenting their signature Mediterranean cuisine paired with cocktails by Philly's Aqua Vitae Institute.

Carroll, a Philly native, was a finalist on Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 6. She then returned as part of the all-star cast for Season 8 and next will be on the new season of "Top Chef: All Stars" premiering on Thursday, March 19.



Following the cocktail and tasting reception, guests will dine on a four-course dinner prepared by Carroll, Riddle and visiting chef Vishwesh Bhatt of Snackbar in Mississippi. He won the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: South in 2019.

Tickets to attend are $200 per person. The event begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.

This is the third year in a row that Taste America has visited Philadelphia. However, it's the first year the city will host a pop-up dinner on the tour, which brings New York City's James Beard House experience to multiple cities through intimate, seated dinners.

For 2020, Visit Philadelphia and the James Beard Foundation announced a new partnership that aims to connect tourists to the city's outstanding food scene.

Tuesday, April 14

6 p.m. | $200 per person

Sprice Finch

220 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.