More Events:

February 18, 2020

James Beard's Taste America pop-up dinner in Philly to be held at Spice Finch

Philadelphia chefs Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle will cook with Vishwesh Bhatt, winner of Best Chef: South

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dinners
James Beard pop-up dinner at Jennifer Carroll's Spice Finch Courtesy of/Breanne Furlong

Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle, chefs and owners of Spice Finch, will cook at the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America pop-up dinner in Philadelphia with James Beard winner Vishwesh Bhatt.

The James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour is coming to Philadelphia for a one-night-only dinner at Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle's Rittenhouse restaurant Spice Finch on Tuesday, April 14.

The evening will begin with the host chefs presenting their signature Mediterranean cuisine paired with cocktails by Philly's Aqua Vitae Institute.

Carroll, a Philly native, was a finalist on Bravo's "Top Chef" Season 6. She then returned as part of the all-star cast for Season 8 and next will be on the new season of "Top Chef: All Stars" premiering on Thursday, March 19.

RELATED: 10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme | Visit Philadelphia and James Beard Foundation partner to promote city's food scene

Following the cocktail and tasting reception, guests will dine on a four-course dinner prepared by Carroll, Riddle and visiting chef Vishwesh Bhatt of Snackbar in Mississippi. He won the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: South in 2019.

Tickets to attend are $200 per person. The event begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m.

This is the third year in a row that Taste America has visited Philadelphia. However, it's the first year the city will host a pop-up dinner on the tour, which brings New York City's James Beard House experience to multiple cities through intimate, seated dinners.

For 2020, Visit Philadelphia and the James Beard Foundation announced a new partnership that aims to connect tourists to the city's outstanding food scene.

Taste America: Philadelphia Pop-Up Dinner at Spice Finch

Tuesday, April 14
6 p.m. | $200 per person
Sprice Finch
220 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Dinners Philadelphia Restaurants James Beard Foundation Chefs

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Progress reports for the Sixers' young players coming out of the All-Star break
Matisse-Thybulle_021820_usat

Investigations

Lansdale-native Amie Harwick allegedly killed at Hollywood Hills home
Amie Harwick killed Hollywood

Health News

Insulin costs far less on Craigslist – but it's a risky purchase for diabetics, health experts say
Insulin Craigslist Marketplace

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in Lions CB Darius Slay?
021820FletcherCoxDariusSlay

Video

Eagles' Jason Kelce arm wrestles random guy at bar while wearing Delco shirt
Jason Kelce arm wrestle

Food & Drink

Craftsman Row Saloon is celebrating Mardi Gras through the end of February
Mardi Gras food & drink specials

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved