10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme

Reading Terminal Market is putting on a massive celebration for its 127th birthday, on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The 10th annual Party for the Market, an after-hours fundraising event, will include food from more than 50 market merchants and five open bars serving craft beer, wine and liquor.

There will be a Roaring '20s theme for this year's celebration, so expect to see some 1920s celebrity impersonators making their rounds.

Guests also can look forward to four bands, a dance floor, pop-up casino, giveaways and a silent auction with some big-ticket items, like a vacation package to Saint Lucia.

More than 1,500 guests are expected to attend the popular event featuring food from nearly every market merchant.



Tickets are currently on sale for $175 per person through Friday, Feb. 14. After that date, the price increases to $200.

A very limited amount of Young Friends tickets for those ages 21 to 35 also are available for $95.



The party will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Net proceeds from Party for the Market helps ensure that the 19th century building can continue to meet the needs of the 21st century. Over the last 10 years, proceeds have gone to things like new restrooms, improvements to Wi-Fi and the renovation of City Kitchen.



Saturday, Feb. 22

7:30-11:30 p.m. | $95-$200 for tickets

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



