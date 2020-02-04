More Events:

February 04, 2020

10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme

The after-hours event will feature food from more than 50 market merchants and five open bars

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Party for the Market at Reading Terminal Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal Market will have a Roaring '20s theme. Guests can enjoy food from nearly every market merchant at the after-hours event on Feb. 22.

Reading Terminal Market is putting on a massive celebration for its 127th birthday, on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The 10th annual Party for the Market, an after-hours fundraising event, will include food from more than 50 market merchants and five open bars serving craft beer, wine and liquor.

There will be a Roaring '20s theme for this year's celebration, so expect to see some 1920s celebrity impersonators making their rounds. 

Guests also can look forward to four bands, a dance floor, pop-up casino, giveaways and a silent auction with some big-ticket items, like a vacation package to Saint Lucia.

More than 1,500 guests are expected to attend the popular event featuring food from nearly every market merchant. 

Tickets are currently on sale for $175 per person through Friday, Feb. 14. After that date, the price increases to $200. 

A very limited amount of Young Friends tickets for those ages 21 to 35 also are available for $95.

The party will take place from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Net proceeds from Party for the Market helps ensure that the 19th century building can continue to meet the needs of the 21st century. Over the last 10 years, proceeds have gone to things like new restrooms, improvements to Wi-Fi and the renovation of City Kitchen.

Party for the Market 2020

Saturday, Feb. 22
7:30-11:30 p.m. | $95-$200 for tickets
Reading Terminal Market
51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

