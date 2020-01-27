Mummers Mardi Gras to take place at Xfinity Live! in South Philly

January 27, 2020
Those who already bought tickets to either session can use their ticket for entry at any time. Those who bought tickets to both sessions may be issued a refund.
Original story: While the future of Mummers Parade on New Year's Day could be in question after more controversy, another event with the Mummers string bands is gaining popularity.
For the seventh year, Mummers Mardi Gras will take place in Philadelphia. This time, the event will be held at Xfinity Live! by the stadiums.
In 2019, the event had moved from Manayunk to the 2300 Arena in South Philly.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, there will be two performance sessions, each featuring eight string bands. The first session will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., while the second session will take place 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Quaker City
• Woodland
• Aqua
• Polish American
• Duffy
• Greater Kensington
• Greater Overbrook
• Jersey
• South Philadelphia
• Fralinger
• Avalon
• Uptown
• Ferko
• Hegeman
• Durning
• Pennsport
Like last year, tickets will be required to attend. The price is $14, with children under 3 allowed in for free.
Joe DeCandido, president of ADVENT, the creators and promoters of Mummers Mardi Gras, explained that tickets are needed to cover event costs and to ensure the Mummers string bands receive financial support.
"It's no secret that the Mummers string bands have been hurting for years," said John Pignotti, Jr., president of the Mummers String Band Association. "We desperately need the support of the Philadelphia community to keep this great tradition alive."
Sunday, Feb. 23
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 4-8 p.m. | $14 per person
Xfinity Live!
1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148
