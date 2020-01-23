More News:

January 23, 2020

Mayor Kenney threatens to end Mummers Parade amid blackface controversy

Kenney penned a letter to the five Mummers group presidents on Tuesday

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
News Mummers Parade
mummers froggy car blackface BASTIAAN SLABBERS/for PhillyVoice

The Froggy Carr wench brigade was disqualified from the competition of the 2020 Mummers Parade after some people marching with club were seen in what Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney described as blackface. This photo from the parade does not show anyone from Froggy Carr in blackface.

Mummers leadership must make improvements to the annual Mummers Parade in order to keep the New Year’s Day tradition from being cancelled, Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in a letter to the five presidents of the Mummers groups on Tuesday.

In a copy of the letter obtained by WHYY, Kenney went far enough as to threaten to “explore options such as hosting the City’s own New Year’s Day Parade or changing the City’s policies regarding informal cost forgiveness applicable to cultural parades.”

“The Mummers Parade is one of our city’s most unique and recognizable traditions. However, the behavior of a few participants has once again cast a shadow over that tradition,” Kenney wrote.

“This parade has an infamous history of using racially and culturally insensitive themes, and the repeated inability of Mummers leadership to control the use of blackface by some participants threatens the City’s continued support for the parade,” Kenney continued. “Despite your progress in recent years, every time a parade participant mocks our Black community through the willful, ignorant use of blackface, it exacerbates the parade’s association with racism and bigotry.”

Kenney’s letter comes just weeks after the 2020 Mummers Parade when at least two mummers with the club Froggy Carr were seen wearing blackface while marching. It resulted in the South Philly-based wench brigade being disqualified from the competition portion, and a strong rebuke from Kenney via Twitter that day.


The leaders of the Froggy Carr club condemned the two men who wore blackface to the parade and vowed to put procedures in place to prevent future incidents. Froggy Carr’s theme for the parade was based on Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers, and members wore orange and black costumes. Many even painted their faces various combinations of orange, black, and white, while some did not paint their faces at all.

The club said that the two men who wore blackface broke from the ranks and applied the paint after the parade started once costumes had already been checked by club leaders. Saying that their actions were not approved, Froggy Carr leaders said that the two men will never be allowed to march in the Mummers parade again, and that they will make sure that the two men are never permitted to be part of the tradition with other Mummers groups.

Kenney wrote that the city will be suggesting recommendations to the Mummers groups on how to better organize themselves and to improving the working relationship between the city and the Mummers. Kenney has also asked the city’s managing director to organize a meeting with the five presidents of the Mummers divisions to address these issues. 

“Our diversity is Philadelphia’s greatest strength,” Kenney wrote. “In a proudly diverse city, you simply cannot alienate fellow Philadelphians who may see these hurtful things. You must understand the anger and frustration of those who feel strongly that taxpayer dollars and corporate funds should not be devoted to supporting this event.”

“It is therefore critical that you take decisive steps to end this behavior for good,” Kenney continued. “If you fail to make these necessary changes, the parade will forever be known for hatred and bigotry, not the hard-work, dedication, and celebration that I once enjoyed as a participant.”

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more News Mummers Parade Philadelphia Mummers Mayor Jim Kenney Jim Kenney

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have inquired about Thunder's Danilo Gallinari
012320-DaniloGallinari-USAToday

Catholic Church

Cleveland's Bishop Nelson Perez to replace Archbishop Charles Chaput as leader of Philadelphia Catholic church
Nelson Perez Archbishop of Philadelphia

Addiction

Quit smoking at least 4 weeks before surgery, WHO advises
Quit smoking before surgery

Eagles

The Eagles reportedly discussed a coaching position, including offensive coordinator, with QB Josh McCown
50_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Josh_McCown_KateFrese.jpg

Restaurants

Circles + Squares owner opening second pizza shop in East Passyunk
Pizza Plus Gutt Opening

Family-Friendly

2020 Philadelphia Auto Show will be open for 10 days
Details on the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved