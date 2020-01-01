2020 Mummers Parade: Photos of the 120th edition of Philadelphia New Year's Day tradition

The Mummers Parade is filling Philadelphia's streets with painted faces, feathers and glitter for the 120th time on Wednesday.

The pageantry of the city's New Year's Day tradtion began at 9 a.m. and is expected to last most of the day. Check out images of the 2020 Mummers Parade from photographer Bastiaan Slabbers below.

In 1901, New Year's Day became the official day of the Mummers Parade. It is the oldest folk festival in the country. But the word "mummer" and some of the traditions associated with the parade can be traced even futher back to ancient times.

Mummer is believed to have derived from the name of the mythological Greek god Momus, who was the personification of satire or mockery. And the ancient Romans commemorated the festival of Saturnalia – in honor of the god Saturn – in December each year, donning masks and satirizing current events.

More about the history of the Mummers Parade and vintage photos from past parades is available here.

If you didn't make it out to South Broad Street this year, PHL17 is streaming its coverage of the parade live on its Facebook page. Video of their coverage is embedded after the photos.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Mummers with Froggy Carr celebrate the new year with thousands of spectators at the 120th annual Mummers Parade on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/2019, Bastiaan Slabbers Jacob Boyle, 5, performs for the judges as thousands ring in 2020 during the 120th Mummers Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Mummers dressed as 'Squid Pro Quo' entertain the crowds lining South Broad street during the 120th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on New Years Day 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Dolly Snipe receives beads from mummer Kolby Barber, of Riverfront New Years Brigade. Thousands of spectators turned out on South Broad Street to watch the 120th Mummers Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Mo Stubs shows off some dance moves as thousands of spectators on South Broad Street watch the 2020 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Spectators at the 2020 Mummers Parade also got dressed up for the event. Thousands along South Broad Street watch the 120th New Year's Day parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice The theme of Golden Sunrise New Years Brigade's performance at this year's Mummers Parade is '2020 Vision.' Harry Dougherty, above came up with the theme. The 120th Mummers Parade took place Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Pat Conway, Joe Brinn, and Joe Pasterino of the Froggy Carr wench brigade carry signs in support of Highway Patrol Officer Andy Chan who suffered traumatic brain injury after a Jan. 3 2019 crash. The men participated in the 120th Mummers Parade on New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Exuberant mummers with Froggy Carr wench brigade were among the many clubs to march in the 120th Mummers Parade on South Broad Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice The mummers and thousands of spectators on South Broad Street in Philadelphia ring in the new year during the 120th Mummers Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice A mummer struts in the 120th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia as thousands along South Broad Street watch on Wednesday Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Members of the Froggy Car club strut on South Broad Street during the 120th Mummers Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice The mummers and thousands of spectators on South Broad Street in Philadelphia ring in the new year during the 120th Mummers Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Dan Gold – Demmy with the band New Sound Brass – wears a button that reads Real Mummers Aren't Racist – during the 120th Mummers Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Mummer Bob McGraw struts down South Broad Street during the 2020 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice Fiasco New Year's Brigade founding member Tito Bryson is dressed as The Joker with his daughter Penelope on his shoulders struts during the 202 Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice A member of Froggy Carr wench brigade carries a full-sized Christmas tree on his shoulders during the 120th annual Mummers Parade on on South Broad Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Bastiaan Slabbers/for PhillyVoice A sole mummer walks down South Broad before thousands before thousands of spectators during the 120th Mummers Parade in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.



