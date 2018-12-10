More Events:

December 10, 2018

Mummers Mardi Gras moves from Manayunk to South Philly

Sixteen string bands will perform

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The 2017 Mummers Parade boasted more than 10,000 participants on Jan. 1. The annual festival is a century-long tradition that takes place along Broad Street in Center City.

For the past five years, Mummers Mardi Gras has taken place in Manayunk. During the annual event, 16 string bands parade down Main Street, performing for the crowds. Last year, Eagles' Jason Kelce marched with them.

The board of the Manayunk Development Corporation voted to end Mummers Mardi Gras earlier this year, however. Until recently, it seemed that was the end of the event.

But the creators of Mummers Mardi Gras were determined to keep it alive, and succeeded in finding a new location.

This year, the event will take place at the 2300 Arena, on Saturday, Feb. 23.

"When we considered the roots of Mummery, we thought 'What better place to host Mummers Mardi Gras than in South Philly, where it all began?'," said Joe DeCandido, president of ADVENT Consulting, which organizes the event, in a press release.

The day will feature live musical performances both inside and outside the venue, as well as food trucks, a photo booth with Mummers costumes and props, face painting, and a large Philly sports silent auction benefiting the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association.

General admission tickets are $10. VIP tickets are $25 and include early entry, access to a VIP area with seating near the stage, a goodie bag and a drink ticket.

DeCandido explained that tickets were required this year to help pay the rental fees for the 2300 Arena, as well as aid the string bands.

Tickets may still be available the day of the show, but purchasing in advance is encouraged.

Mummers Mardi Gras

Saturday, Feb. 23
1-5 p.m. | $10 per person; $25 for VIP
2300 Arena
2300 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

