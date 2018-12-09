More Culture:

December 09, 2018

With Kevin Hart out as Oscars host, the Internet wants Gritty

But what would his voice sound like?

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Oscars
Carroll - Philadelphia Flyers Gritty Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Flyers mascot "Gritty" during a game against the Arizona Coyotes at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia.

The drama surrounding the Oscars ceremony is only getting weirder. 

After Kevin Hart got called out about all of his un-deleted homophobic tweets, refused to apologize, apologized hours later, then stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards, people started to think. 

RELATED: Q&A: What's it like to be a new mascot in Philly not named Gritty? | 'SNL' pokes fun at Kevin Hart Twitter apology on 'Weekend Update' | Do the Oscars really need a host?

Who would be able to represent the masses? Who would bring a lightness to the show, make a political statement, and all the while look good?

The answer, like every other problem we had in 2018, was Gritty. 

So far, there's no word on who will take up the emcee job at the awards ceremony, but predictions are that the Academy will have a hard time finding an A-list host for the event. We'll keep you updated. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Television Oscars Philadelphia Gritty Kevin Hart Academy Awards

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 14 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Cowboys
111118_Eagles-Graham_usat

Weekend

Six things to do this weekend, including a boat parade and pop-up Christmas bar
Parade of Lights

Bars

For sale in Northern Liberties, The 700 club is a treasure of its era
The 700 club for sale

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Can you build a title team around a center in the modern NBA?
112318-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Travel

Here are 5 easy day trips for when you're about to lose your 2018 vacation time
blue pig tavern cape may xmas

Health Stories

Philly dermatologist wants to get under your skin – one word at a time
Carroll - Dr. Jules Lipoff

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 112718 - 237-47-S-18th-St-10A

The Barclay. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Rittenhouse Square views, 2,338 SF. $7,750
Allan Domb - 112718 - 2031-Locust-St-602

The Carlyle. 2 bedrooms + den, 3 bathrooms, completely renovated. 1,367 SF. $2,950
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved