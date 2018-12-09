With Kevin Hart out as Oscars host, the Internet wants Gritty

The drama surrounding the Oscars ceremony is only getting weirder.

After Kevin Hart got called out about all of his un-deleted homophobic tweets, refused to apologize, apologized hours later, then stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards, people started to think.

Who would be able to represent the masses? Who would bring a lightness to the show, make a political statement, and all the while look good?

The answer, like every other problem we had in 2018, was Gritty.

So far, there's no word on who will take up the emcee job at the awards ceremony, but predictions are that the Academy will have a hard time finding an A-list host for the event. We'll keep you updated.

