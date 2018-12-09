With Kevin Hart out as Oscars host, the Internet wants Gritty

December 09, 2018
The drama surrounding the Oscars ceremony is only getting weirder.
After Kevin Hart got called out about all of his un-deleted homophobic tweets, refused to apologize, apologized hours later, then stepped down as host of the 2019 Academy Awards, people started to think.
Who would be able to represent the masses? Who would bring a lightness to the show, make a political statement, and all the while look good?
The answer, like every other problem we had in 2018, was Gritty.
GRITTY FOR OSCAR HOST pic.twitter.com/xt5LpGkTbP— Julie Gerstein (@havethehabit) December 7, 2018
Gritty is known and beloved worldwide! He'll be the best Oscar Host ever! @suzjdean #Gritty— John B. (@Rigel9000) December 9, 2018
Who should host the Oscars:— The Funyun (@itsthefunyun) December 8, 2018
1) Jeff "thank u, jeff" Goldblum
2) Lin Manuel-Miranda
3) Gritty
I'm honestly a little perplexed at the desire to see the host of the #Oscars be someone counter-cultural*: this is not a job that will ever allow for the subversion hoped for.— Myles McNutt (@Memles) December 7, 2018
* Except Gritty, I think Gritty could change the whole game.
The Oscars host we all deserve.@GrittyNHL #OscarsHost #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/DLSf1ZOVFP— Bo Sanders (@BoSanders70) December 7, 2018
It’s funny that we joke about other potential Oscar hosts like any of them could defeat Gritty.— Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) December 7, 2018
So far, there's no word on who will take up the emcee job at the awards ceremony, but predictions are that the Academy will have a hard time finding an A-list host for the event. We'll keep you updated.
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.