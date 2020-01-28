Attico Rooftop throwing Carnival-themed brunch party with samba dancers

Ahead of the annual, world-famous Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Attico Rooftop on South Broad will throw a celebration inspired by the Brazilian festival.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the bar on top of the Cambria Hotel will host a brunch party with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, themed cocktails, samba dancers, a DJ and photo booth.

From 2 to 6 p.m., beignets stuffed with coffee cream, mini tacos, curry chicken, bite-sized king cakes and more will be available to eat.

Also, Attico offers happy hour deals on Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be $4 beers, $6 wines, $7 mimosas and $7 bloody marys.



Guests can eat, drink and dance through the late afternoon and early evening. The party won't end until 8 p.m.

Tickets to attend the event are $25 per person and bottle service will be available for those really trying to get into the Carnival spirit.

Sunday, Feb. 9

2-8 p.m. | $25 per person

Attico Rooftop

219 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



