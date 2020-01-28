More Events:

January 28, 2020

Attico Rooftop throwing Carnival-themed brunch party with samba dancers

There will be complimentary bites, happy hour specials and plenty of dancing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties Brunch
carnival in Brazil Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA

Samba dancers, like the ones who perform at the Carnival in Brazil, will make an appearance at Attico Rooftop in Philadelphia on Feb. 9.

Ahead of the annual, world-famous Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Attico Rooftop on South Broad will throw a celebration inspired by the Brazilian festival.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, the bar on top of the Cambria Hotel will host a brunch party with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, themed cocktails, samba dancers, a DJ and photo booth.

RELATED: Mummers Mardi Gras to take place at Xfinity Live! in South Philly | Grab a date for upcoming burlesque show with open bar at Royal Boucherie | Puppy Bowl viewing party at Devil's Den benefits Morris Animal Refuge

From 2 to 6 p.m., beignets stuffed with coffee cream, mini tacos, curry chicken, bite-sized king cakes and more will be available to eat.

Also, Attico offers happy hour deals on Sundays from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be $4 beers, $6 wines, $7 mimosas and $7 bloody marys.

Guests can eat, drink and dance through the late afternoon and early evening. The party won't end until 8 p.m.

Tickets to attend the event are $25 per person and bottle service will be available for those really trying to get into the Carnival spirit.

Carnival Brunch Party

Sunday, Feb. 9
2-8 p.m. | $25 per person
Attico Rooftop
219 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

