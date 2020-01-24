Grab a date for upcoming burlesque show with open bar at Royal Boucherie

Chef Nick Elmi's Royal Boucherie in Old City is hosting "Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder," which includes a burlesque show and open bar.

The pre-Valentine's Day party will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 to 11 p.m. It's a fun night out for friends, or for couples celebrating the holiday early.

The evening will include burlesque by four performers, absinthe cocktails and French-inspired bites.

Tickets are $75 per person and include admission, open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres and a raffle ticket. The party will take place upstairs at the restaurant. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m.



Thursday, Feb. 13

9-11 p.m. | $75 per person

52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(267) 606-6313



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.