January 24, 2020

Grab a date for upcoming burlesque show with open bar at Royal Boucherie

'Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder' will take place the evening before Valentine's Day

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Royal Boucherie Valentine's Day event Courtesy of/Royal Boucherie

Royal Boucherie's second annual 'Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder' will take place Thursday, Feb. 13.

Chef Nick Elmi's Royal Boucherie in Old City is hosting "Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder," which includes a burlesque show and open bar.

The pre-Valentine's Day party will take place on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 9 to 11 p.m. It's a fun night out for friends, or for couples celebrating the holiday early.

RELATED: Haddonfield stores to hand out chocolate to shoppers on Galentine's Day | Evil Genius hosting evening of true crime with cold case investigator Valentine's Day weekend

The evening will include burlesque by four performers, absinthe cocktails and French-inspired bites.  

Tickets are $75 per person and include admission, open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres and a raffle ticket. The party will take place upstairs at the restaurant. Doors will open at 8:30 p.m.

Absinthe Makes the Heart Grow Fonder

Thursday, Feb. 13
9-11 p.m. | $75 per person
52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 606-6313

