Evil Genius hosting evening of true crime with cold case investigator

If love makes you roll your eyes, then this may be the Valentine's Day weekend event for you.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Evil Genius Beer Co. in Fishtown is hosting an evening of true crime with Sarah Cailean, a former police officer and detective who's now an independent consultant for cold case homicides and disappearances.

There will be talk of serial killers and both infamous and obscure cases, plus attendees will get to play trivia and try to win prizes.

The night includes a complimentary beer and seltzer bar that will be open for two and a half hours, with food available for purchase.



Tickets to attend are $38.50. The event will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

7-9:30 p.m. | $38.50 per person

Evil Genius Beer Co.

1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.