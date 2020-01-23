More Events:

Evil Genius hosting evening of true crime with cold case investigator

The event, 'Romance is Dead,' will take place Valentine's Day weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties True Crime
true crime event at Evil Genius Photo by kat wilcox/from Pexels

Skip the lovey-dovey stuff this Valentine's Day weekend. Instead, head to a true crime event at Evil Genius in Fishtown.

If love makes you roll your eyes, then this may be the Valentine's Day weekend event for you.

On Sunday, Feb. 16, Evil Genius Beer Co. in Fishtown is hosting an evening of true crime with Sarah Cailean, a former police officer and detective who's now an independent consultant for cold case homicides and disappearances.

RELATED: Give your valentine a unique gift – a painting of their pup in White Dog Cafe | Chaddsford Winery celebrating Valentine's Day with wine and chocolate

There will be talk of serial killers and both infamous and obscure cases, plus attendees will get to play trivia and try to win prizes.

The night includes a complimentary beer and seltzer bar that will be open for two and a half hours, with food available for purchase.

Tickets to attend are $38.50. The event will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

"Romance is Dead: Black Widows, Lethal Lovers and Couples Who Kill"

Sunday, Feb. 16
7-9:30 p.m. | $38.50 per person
Evil Genius Beer Co.
1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

