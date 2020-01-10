More Events:

January 10, 2020

Chaddsford Winery celebrating Valentine's Day with wine and chocolate

John and Kira's Chocolates from Philly will be paired with different wines

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Valentine's Day
wine and chocolate parings Photo by Kyaw Tun/on Unsplash

You and your special someone can attend a wine and chocolate pairing at Chaddsford Winery this February.

Chaddsford Winery in Chester County is hosting wine and chocolate pairings, featuring John and Kira's Chocolates, throughout February.

The gourmet chocolate brand from Philly sells those cute truffles decorated to look like ladybugs and bumblebees. You may have seen them at the farmer's market in Rittenhouse or in Di Bruno Bros. 

RELATED: Couples can get married for free at Adelphia in New Jersey on Valentine's Day | Cheers to the new year at Chaddsford Winery's Winter Wine-derland


During the sit-down event, Chaddsford wines will be served alongside five different treats. The pairings are listed below.

• Lemon vanilla ganache with '17 Presage
• Chocolate honey caramel bee with '18 Traminette 
• Guanaja 70% dark chocolate with '16 Artisan Series Fusion 
• Glenn's strawberry ganache with Sunset Blush
• Chocolate pastry with coffee

The experience will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 1 through Feb. 23, as well as on Valentine's Day.

Attending the wine and chocolate pairing together could make a great gift for your special someone, or could be a fun way to celebrate the holiday with friends.

Tickets are $30 per person. When purchasing make sure to choose a date and a time. The experience will take place every hour from noon to 4 p.m.

Wine & Chocolate Pairing

Saturdays and Sundays in February, as well as Valentine's Day
$30 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Valentine's Day Philadelphia Chaddsford Winery Chocolate

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Quarterback
010820CarsonWentzJoshMcCown

Investigations

Alleged New Jersey drug network busted for selling THC-infused Sour Patch kids, vape cartridges
THC Candy Defendants

Illness

Cancer death rate falls by largest one-year drop ever recorded
Cancer mortality rate drops

Eagles

Doug Pederson says Mike Groh and Carson Walch will be back with Eagles, dodgy on Jim Schwartz
Jim-Schwartz_010820_usat

Reality TV

Contestants on Netflix's 'The Circle' try to pronounce Conshohocken
The Circle Netflix Ed from Conshohocken

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 10-12
Center City Restaurant Week - Scarpetta

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved