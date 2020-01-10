Chaddsford Winery celebrating Valentine's Day with wine and chocolate

Chaddsford Winery in Chester County is hosting wine and chocolate pairings, featuring John and Kira's Chocolates, throughout February.

The gourmet chocolate brand from Philly sells those cute truffles decorated to look like ladybugs and bumblebees. You may have seen them at the farmer's market in Rittenhouse or in Di Bruno Bros.





During the sit-down event, Chaddsford wines will be served alongside five different treats. The pairings are listed below.

• Lemon vanilla ganache with '17 Presage

• Chocolate honey caramel bee with '18 Traminette

• Guanaja 70% dark chocolate with '16 Artisan Series Fusion

• Glenn's strawberry ganache with Sunset Blush

• Chocolate pastry with coffee

The experience will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 1 through Feb. 23, as well as on Valentine's Day.

Attending the wine and chocolate pairing together could make a great gift for your special someone, or could be a fun way to celebrate the holiday with friends.

Tickets are $30 per person. When purchasing make sure to choose a date and a time. The experience will take place every hour from noon to 4 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays in February, as well as Valentine's Day

$30 per person

Chaddsford Winery

632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317



