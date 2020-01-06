More Events:

January 06, 2020

Couples can get married for free at Adelphia in New Jersey on Valentine's Day

An Elvis impersonator will help you say 'I do!'

By Sinead Cummings
You can get married for free on Valentine's Day at Adelphia in New Jersey, so long as you don't mind sharing the spotlight with other brides and grooms.

If you don't mind sharing the spotlight, you can get married for free on Valentine's Day at Adelphia in Deptford Township, New Jersey.

The restaurant and wedding venue is orchestrating a mass wedding for all couples who wish to tie the knot or renew their vows.

Adelphia will provide an Elvis impersonator to marry the couples, as well as music and flowers.

Brides and grooms will be treated to complimentary cocktails and hors d'ouvres, while friends and family who wish to attend can pay $50 and enjoy a cash bar and passed hors d'oeuvres. All proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Three years ago, Adelphia gifted a wedding to a couple and 150 of their loved ones on Valentine's Day weekend. Now, business partners Bill and Evelyn Balis want to do something for other deserving couples.

"Weddings are one of the biggest things we're known for at Adelphia, and we wanted to get really creative and figure out a way to include as many people as possible this time around," said Evelyn Balis.

The mass wedding will take place on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 10 p.m. Interested parties can reserve a space by emailing info@adelphiarestaurant.com.

Adelphia is located at 1750 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford Township, New Jersey. It's around a 25-minute drive from Center City in Philadelphia.

Sinead Cummings
