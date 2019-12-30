More Culture:

December 30, 2019

Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites

'From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,' the former president wrote on Twitter

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Songs
Bruce Springsteen Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Bruce Springsteen's song 'Hello Sunshine' named one of Barack Obama's favorite songs of 2019.

As New Year's Eve approaches, Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs of 2019. On the list are 35 songs, including "Hello Sunshine" by New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen.

The songs aren't listed in alphabetical order, but it isn't clear if they're ranked, either. If they are, then Springsteen's song from his 19th studio album "Western Stars" comes in at No. 24.

RELATED: Celebrate Philly Loves Bowie Week 2020 at these events

The former president wrote on Twitter, "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick."

Other artists on the list include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, J.Cole, Beyoncé, Maggie Rogers, DaBaby and Frank Ocean.

Springsteen isn't the first local artist to be featured on Obama's year end music list. In 2018, the former president included "One Trick Ponies" by Philadelphia indie rocker Kurt Vile.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Songs Philadelphia New Jersey Pop Culture Barack Obama Bruce Springsteen

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
122919CarsonWentzGregWard

Celebrities

Mandy Moore loses iPad during holiday travel, recovers it from Philadelphia International Airport
Mandy Moore ipad philadelphia

Children's Health

What vaccines are recommended for children and when should they be given?
vaccine schedule children

Eagles

Did Miles Sanders' injury ruin his bid for Rookie of the Year?
840922_Eagles_Lions_Miles_Sanders_Kate_Frese.jpg

Politics

Two Amish men from Pennsylvania meet with President Trump in historic White House summit
white house trump

Holiday

Time to ring in 2020: Roundup of New Year's Eve parties in Philly
New Year's Eve parties

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved