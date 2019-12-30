Barack Obama names Bruce Springsteen song as one of his 2019 favorites

As New Year's Eve approaches, Barack Obama has shared his favorite songs of 2019. On the list are 35 songs, including "Hello Sunshine" by New Jersey rocker Bruce Springsteen.

The songs aren't listed in alphabetical order, but it isn't clear if they're ranked, either. If they are, then Springsteen's song from his 19th studio album "Western Stars" comes in at No. 24.

The former president wrote on Twitter, "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick."

Other artists on the list include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, J.Cole, Beyoncé, Maggie Rogers, DaBaby and Frank Ocean.

Springsteen isn't the first local artist to be featured on Obama's year end music list. In 2018, the former president included "One Trick Ponies" by Philadelphia indie rocker Kurt Vile

