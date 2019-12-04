Save the date for Center City District Restaurant Week

Center City Restaurant Week will return in the new year. For 13 days, from Sunday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 24, popular Philadelphia restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person and many also will offer three-course lunches for $20 per person.

More than 100 restaurants are participating in the first Restaurant Week of 2020.

New restaurants for this season include The Prime Rib, Rouge and Sabroso + Sorbo. These newcomers will be joining favorites like High Street on Market, R2L, Scarpetta, Harp & Crown, El Vez and The Capital Grille.

The full list of restaurants and their menus can be found on the Center City District website.

To compliment their Restaurant Week menus, participants will highlight signature cocktails featuring Beam Suntory's Roku Gin and Suntory Whisky Toki.

Also, for those who plan on driving into the city, there's a Restaurant Week deal. Diners can park for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. by presenting a voucher from participating restaurants.

Sunday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 24

$35 dinners and $20 lunches

Center City

