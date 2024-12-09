More Culture:

December 09, 2024

Phillies seek artist to paint new mural above Ashburn Alley

The winner of the contest also gets $10,000 and the chance to throw the first pitch at a game next season.

Phillies Mural Contest CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phillies are asking artists to submit ideas for a new mural to be painted above Ashburn Alley. Last year, Jose Bustamante, above with his wife, Stephanie, and son, Eli, won the contest. His mural is behind him.

The Phillies are looking to refresh Ashburn Alley, the concourse behind center field, by inviting artists to submit their ideas for a new mural that will go up prior to the 2025 season.

The contest, now in its second year, calls on artists to highlight the Philly region's unique culture, spirit and the importance of bringing together communities with purpose.

MORE'Beastieball,' a Philly native's new video game, features a 'goofy' character based on Gritty

It is a partnership between the Phillies and financial services company SEI, which picked the theme of "connecting communities" for this year's contest. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize, tickets to a Phillies game and the opportunity to be recognized on the field during pre-game ceremonies and throw out the first pitch.

Mural designs will be judged based on aesthetic value, originality, technical skill, and interpretation and consistency with the theme.

Last offseason, Colombian-born artist Jose Bustamante painted his winning design, "Next Generation," on an 18-foot-wide by 12-foot-tall wall behind left-centerfield. His mural depicts a boy and a girl standing together in Phillies gear at Citizens Bank Park.

All submitted designs must be original work that incorporates the Phillies' and SEI's brands. The names of current or previous Phillies players are not allowed to be displayed in the mural, and any AI-generated art will be disqualified. Submissions must be presented on 18-by-24-inch canvasses. Artists are limited to one submission and must have the ability to paint their murals at full size by themselves on the wall in Ashburn Alley, the area of the ballpark that pays tribute to the team's history.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. 

The contest's first and second runners-up also will be invited to attend a Phillies home game. And at the end of the season, the winning mural will be moved to SEI's corporate headquarters in Oaks for display.

Winners will be contacted during the second half of February. 

