Star Philly chef Camille Cogswell, head of K'Far, named to Forbes' 30 Under 30

Philadelphia's food scene has had a momentous 2019.

Camille Cogswell, executive chef at the recently-opened-and-impossibly-popular Israeli café K'Far in Center City, was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list Tuesday in the Food & Drink category, putting a cherry on top of a two-year whirlwind that puts Cogswell, 28, near the top of Philly's most talked-about chefs.

The former head pastry chef at Zahav, which earlier this year was named the best restaurant in the entire country by the James Beard Foundation, hails from North Carolina, but has made Philly her new culinary home. Last year, Cogswell won the James Beard Foundation award for Rising Star Chef 2018, just three years after she joined the roster at Zahav.

Cogswell's brief Forbes profile was light on plaudits, focusing more on her path to K'Far, which included schooling at the Culinary Institute of America, and a stop at Michelin-starred restaurant The Nomad in New York City.

Cogswell herself reacted to the news Tuesday via her personal Instagram:

K'Far, which initially opened at the end of July with only daytime hours, is now open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast and lunch, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

Elsewhere in the burgeoning CookNSolo orbit, lunch-y sandwich spot Merkaz opened in Center City during the week of Thanksgiving, serving up pita stuffed with things like crispy schnitzel, and more fresh takes on Michael Solomonov's now-storied Israeli cuisine. And Dizengoff, CookNSolo's hummus-focused outfit, opened a new location this week at the Franklin's Table food hall in University City.

