November 25, 2019

New menu items at Saxbys feature the pink-hued Ruby chocolate

Launch of winter menu to start with '12 Days of Chocolate'

By Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Saxbys winter drinks Taylor Leonardo/Saxbys

Saxbys is launching its winter menu on Dec. 3. The new offerings include drinks with ruby chocolate.

Saxbys is launching its winter menu on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and it includes drinks made with the pink-hued Ruby chocolate.

Scientists at the Swiss chocolate-making company Barry Callebaut developed the new natural chocolate, which only became available in the United States this year. Saxbys is one of the first brands nationwide to add it to the menu.

Ruby chocolate will be featured in the following Saxbys items: Ruby Hot Chocolate, Ruby Chocolate Matcha (hot or iced) and Ruby Raspberry Greek Yogurt Parfait.

To kick off the launch of the winter menu, which will include 30-plus new items, Saxbys is doing "12 Days of Chocolate," where customers are encouraged to try a different chocolatey product each day.

• Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Ruby Hot Chocolate
• Thursday, Dec, 5 – Iced Ruby Chocolate Matcha
• Friday, Dec. 6 – Cacao Ball of Energy
• Saturday, Dec. 7 – Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel
• Sunday, Dec. 8 – Hot Chocolate 
• Monday, Dec. 9 – Moodibar Chocolate Squares
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 – Dark Chocolate Peppermint Mocha 
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Ruby Chocolate Matcha
• Thursday, Dec. 12 – Ruby Raspberry Greek Yogurt Parfait
• Friday, Dec. 13 – Chocolate Chip Cookie 
• Saturday, Dec. 14 – Plant-Powered & Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Brownie 
• Sunday, Dec. 15 – Go Getter Mocha with Oat Milk

There are 25 Saxbys cafes spanning five states. Find the closest one to you.

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

