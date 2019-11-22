More Events:

November 22, 2019

Sips & Selfies with Santa to take place on Saturdays at The Shops at Liberty Place

Enjoy free photos with Santa, a charitable selfie contest and festive cocktails

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sips & Selfies with Santa at The Shops at Liberty Place

Sips & Selfies with Santa features free photos with the jolly man in red, a charitable selfie contest and a pop-up Bourbon Lounge by Bluebird Distilling.

A new event, Sips & Selfies with Santa, will take place on Saturdays this December at The Shops at Liberty Place. 

Santa will sit on a throne in front of a 45-foot tall Christmas tree in the Rotunda and families can pose for free photos with him using their own camera or smartphone. Different holiday characters also will make appearances alongside the jolly man in red.

Those who snap a photo with Santa, any of the holiday characters or the Christmas tree are invited to post it to Instagram with the hashtag #DecktheShops. 

At the end of the month, The Shops at Liberty Place will donate $1 for each selfie posted and tagged (up to $1,000) to Cradles to Crayonsa local non-profit dedicated to providing children living in low-income situations with essential items.

Selfie for a Cause kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and runs through midnight on Sunday, Dec. 22. All participants will be entered into a contest to win a mystery holiday gift box sponsored by Bloomingdale's The Outlet. A winner will be chosen at random on Monday, Dec. 23.

After capturing the perfect picture, adults can head to the Bourbon Lounge presented by Bluebird Distilling. Look for it adjacent to the Rotunda. There, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy $10 drinks like a peppermint mojito, a spiced cranberry mule and hot mulled cider.

In addition to cocktails, there will be pints of Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s Winter Wünder and Kenzinger on tap for $5 and non-alcoholic options such as hot chocolate, hot apple cider and coffee.

Sips & Selfies with Santa

Saturdays in December
Noon to 6 p.m.
The Shops at Liberty Place
1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

