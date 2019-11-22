Experience the Comcast Holiday Spectacular this winter in Philadelphia

Since its debut in 2008, the Comcast Holiday Spectacular has become a popular attraction for both local Philadelphians and tourists visiting the city.

From Thanksgiving through New Years Day, all are invited to watch the free 15-minute show on the Comcast Center's video wall in the lobby.

The show includes festive music, performances by the Pennsylvania Ballet and animated penguins, but the highlight is the magic sleigh ride, which travels through the countryside and flies above the city.

Through the holiday season, the show will take place daily at the top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 30, visitors on Saturdays and Sundays can meet Santa after watching the Comcast Holiday Spectacular. He will be there between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In addition, visitors can shop a new holiday market with local merchants from Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the new Comcast Technology Center.

Also worth checking out while there is the Universal Sphere from Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Parks & Resorts and Comcast Labs. It's a free, cinematic experience and tickets can be reserved online.

Thursday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Jan. 1

Top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (no 5 p.m. show on weekdays) | Free to attend

Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103



