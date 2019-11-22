More Events:

November 22, 2019

Experience the Comcast Holiday Spectacular this winter in Philadelphia

New for 2019, the Comcast Center Campus expands its seasonal offerings

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Light Shows
Carroll - Comcast Holiday Spectacular Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Comcast Holiday Spectacular in the Comcast Center lobby is a 15 minute family-friendly show on their giant LED screens. The show follows a holiday theme featuring dancers from the Pennsylvania Ballet.

Since its debut in 2008, the Comcast Holiday Spectacular has become a popular attraction for both local Philadelphians and tourists visiting the city.

From Thanksgiving through New Years Day, all are invited to watch the free 15-minute show on the Comcast Center's video wall in the lobby.

The show includes festive music, performances by the Pennsylvania Ballet and animated penguins, but the highlight is the magic sleigh ride, which travels through the countryside and flies above the city.

RELATED: Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season | Free tree-lighting celebrations in Philly to check out this holiday season | Inside LumiNature, new holiday lights experience at the Philadelphia Zoo

Through the holiday season, the show will take place daily at the top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 30, visitors on Saturdays and Sundays can meet Santa after watching the Comcast Holiday Spectacular. He will be there between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

In addition, visitors can shop a new holiday market with local merchants from Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the new Comcast Technology Center.

Also worth checking out while there is the Universal Sphere from Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Parks & Resorts and Comcast Labs. It's a free, cinematic experience and tickets can be reserved online.

Comcast Holiday Spectacular

Thursday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Jan. 1
Top of the hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (no 5 p.m. show on weekdays) | Free to attend
Comcast Center
1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

