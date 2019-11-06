More Events:

Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season

All the info you need on the market's hours, location and offerings

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Christmas Village Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Christmas Village will return to LOVE Park for its 12th season from Nov. 28 to Dec. 24.

Christmas Village, which had a record 800,000 visitors last year, will return for its 12th season in November.

Since debuting in 2008, the open-air German Christmas market has become a holiday destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality gifts. While for many families, visiting Christmas Village together is now a tradition.

Local and international vendors sell goods like Christmas ornaments, jewelry and children's toys from wooden booths. Some sell traditional European foods, like waffles, gingerbread, bratwurst and raclette.

There's also mulled wine from Chaddsford Winery and last year, a beer garden called The Alm was introduced.

A 27-foot glowing present in the middle of the market made its debut in 2018, as well. The giant gift, which visitors can walk through, will return for 2019.

Christmas VillageThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A look from inside the present at Christmas Village. The attraction, which visitors can walk through, stands 27-feet tall. It's made from five miles of red and white LED lights, with more than 100,000 bulbs.

Whether shopping for friends and family, or taking a look around with loved ones, Christmas Village has a lot to offer. In our guide below, we provide all the information you need to know for the 2019 season.

LOCATION AND HOURS

Christmas Village opens Thursday, Nov. 28, after Philadelphia's Thanksgiving Day parade. The market's last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 24 (for all you last-minute holiday shoppers).

Daily hours:

• Sunday-Thursday – from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Friday-Saturday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thanksgiving Day – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Christmas Eve – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A preview weekend will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, and Sunday, Nov. 24. The special two-day event gives tens of thousands of shoppers their first chances to experience the new layout for 2019 and meet the new season's vendors.

The market is located at LOVE Park in the heart of Center City, near City Hall. Its address is 1500 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19102.

PROGRAMMING

• Santa will be on-site and families can take Christmas photos with him. Visiting hours are posted on the Christmas Village website.

• Meet the original Christkind from Germany when she visits the market for the traditional Christkind Ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1.

• Don't miss St. Nikolaus Day on Friday, Dec. 6, or German American Weekend on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15.

• Every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. will be HoHo Happy Hour. The 21-plus crowd can purchase mulled wine in a souvenir mug for $7, with $4 refills. In addition, there will be $2 off draft beer and $2 off bratwurst with sauerkraut at the German Grill.

• Chaddford Winery will offer wine tastings every Monday and Tuesday in December (except Christmas Eve) from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets ($15) can be purchased online or on-site. 

• Beer tastings at The Alm will take place Thursdays (expect Thanksgiving) from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets ($15) can be purchased online or on-site.

• Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a lunch special. Get a bratwurst and soft drink for $6.

MADE IN PHILADELPHIA MARKET

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is separate from Christmas Village, but is curated and organized by Christmas Village organizers. It's located at Dilworth Park, across the street from LOVE Park.

From Saturday, Nov. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, more than 50 artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries from the greater Philadelphia region will sell their goods from white tents outside City Hall. There will be stands selling hot cocoa, beer, pretzels and cheesesteaks, too.

Nearby, in the City Hall Courtyard, visitors will find the Christmas Village carousel with wooden horses, reindeer and Santa's sleigh. The price is $3 to ride.

Christmas VillageThom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Find the Christmas Village carousel in the City Hall Courtyard.

The Made in Philadelphia Market is now in its fifth season and promises its largest variety of goods this year.

As visitors browse the vendors, they also will have chances to experience live crafting demonstrations.

In addition, visitors can check out the Wintergarden and Rothman Ice Rink while walking through.

Daily hours:

• Sunday-Thursday – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Friday-Saturday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Thanksgiving Day – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Black Friday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Christmas Eve – 11 a.m. to  5 p.m.
• Christmas Day – Closed

For more information on Christmas Village, visit their website.

