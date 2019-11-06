Franklin Square Holiday Festival offers festive fun for all ages

Thursday, Nov. 14, is the opening night of the 2019 Franklin Square Holiday Festival.

Through Tuesday, Dec. 31, visitors can watch the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO, where more than 80,000 lights (this year's show has the most ever) dance to a soundtrack of holiday classics during two alternating shows every 30 minutes beginning at 4:30 p.m. daily.



In addition to the light show, visitors can enjoy the Lightning Bolt Holiday Express, a kid-size train that offers rides through the park, and Santa Saturdays, where kids can visit Santa to give him their letters. Throughout the season there will be special events, too.

A family-friendly winter beer garden will be open at the park, as well, with cozy fire pits to gather around.



As for food, find goodies like build-your-own s'mores and gourmet hot chocolate at Ben's Sweets & Treats inside a heated tent.



On the opening night, visitors will get a taste of what's to come this season. Visitors can meet Ben Franklin, the Grinch, and characters from "Frozen," take a ride on the Lightning Bolt Holiday Express Train and try out offerings from Ben's Sweets & Treats.

Musicians from The Philly POPS and The Philly POPS Festival Chorus will entertain the crowd and help count down to the first Franklin Square Electrical Spectacle of the season at 5 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 14, through Tuesday, Dec. 31 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas)

4-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays

4-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Franklin Square

200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

