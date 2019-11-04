More Events:

November 04, 2019

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opens soon for 2019 season

The winter wonderland has an ice skating rink, fire pits and food and drink at the cozy Lodge

By Sinead Cummings
Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest Matt Stanley/Delaware River Waterfront Corporation

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is getting ready to open for the 2019 season.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, a winter wonderland at the Delaware River waterfront with a world-class ice skating rink, will open for the 2019 season on Friday, Nov. 29.

The outdoor winter garden filled with twinkling lights and outdoor seating near fire pits, as well as the cozy Lodge where visitors can purchase food and drink, are free to enter.

RELATED: Founding Footsteps offers BYOB Holiday Lights Tour through Philly

Ice skating is $4 and skate rental is $10, but if you're an Independence Blue Cross cardholder or employee, your admission to the rink is free.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offers fun through the holiday season, including the Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO, happening Friday, Dec. 6, and two New Years Eve parties.

Check back for updates when more information on Winterfest becomes available.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest 2019

Opening Friday, Nov. 29
101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
