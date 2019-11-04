Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opens soon for 2019 season

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest, a winter wonderland at the Delaware River waterfront with a world-class ice skating rink, will open for the 2019 season on Friday, Nov. 29.

The outdoor winter garden filled with twinkling lights and outdoor seating near fire pits, as well as the cozy Lodge where visitors can purchase food and drink, are free to enter.

Ice skating is $4 and skate rental is $10, but if you're an Independence Blue Cross cardholder or employee, your admission to the rink is free.



Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest offers fun through the holiday season, including the Holiday Tree Lighting Powered by PECO, happening Friday, Dec. 6, and two New Years Eve parties.

Check back for updates when more information on Winterfest becomes available.

Opening Friday, Nov. 29

101 S. Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



