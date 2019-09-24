Founding Footsteps offers BYOB Holiday Lights Tour through Philly

Local sightseeing tour company Founding Footsteps is bringing back its popular BYOB Holiday Lights Tour for another season.

On board the festively decorated trolley, talented musicians will perform holiday tunes for guests, who can sing along as they ride through the city to some of Philly's best holiday light displays.

The trolley will stop at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for guests to take photos in front of a massive holiday tree covered in more than 10,000 LED lights, as well as South Philly's Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular, filled with twinkling lights and inflatable decorations.

Guests will also get to marvel at the Miracle on 13th Street, a must-see, and check out Dilworth Park's holiday decorations while onboard.

For the ride, pizza will be provided to go with whatever beer or wine guests bring. And this year, there will be fun holiday-themed contests and giveaways on each tour.

Also new for 2019, Philly's Gourmet Steaks – the starting and ending location in Old City – will become a Christmas-themed bar for trolley riders. Until the last trolley leaves each evening, only guests with tickets will be allowed entry into the pop-up bar, which will include interactive holiday exhibits and a holiday gift shop with merchandise from local Philly artists.

Another new thing: private tours will get their own professional photographer.

Tickets will go on sale on the Founding Footsteps website Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at noon. The price for tours Thursday through Sunday is $48 for adults, $44 for seniors and $30 for kids. The price for tours Monday through Wednesday is $44 for adults, $40 for seniors and $30 for kids.

And each week on its social media, Founding Footsteps will give away free tickets. Even those who have already purchased are eligible to win and if they do, they'll be refunded up to face value of the giveaway.

