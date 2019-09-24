More Events:

September 24, 2019

Founding Footsteps offers BYOB Holiday Lights Tour through Philly

The trolley visits some of Philly's best light displays – and includes live music onboard

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Tours
Founding Footsteps Holiday Lights Trolley Tour Courtesy of/Tim McAleer

Founding Footsteps' BYOB Holiday Lights Tour features live music. Here, local musicians wait for guests to board the festively decorated trolley.

Local sightseeing tour company Founding Footsteps is bringing back its popular BYOB Holiday Lights Tour for another season.

On board the festively decorated trolley, talented musicians will perform holiday tunes for guests, who can sing along as they ride through the city to some of Philly's best holiday light displays.

RELATED: Philadelphia Zoo announces nighttime holiday light experience

The trolley will stop at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for guests to take photos in front of a massive holiday tree covered in more than 10,000 LED lights, as well as South Philly's Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular, filled with twinkling lights and inflatable decorations.

Guests will also get to marvel at the Miracle on 13th Street, a must-see, and check out Dilworth Park's holiday decorations while onboard.

For the ride, pizza will be provided to go with whatever beer or wine guests bring. And this year, there will be fun holiday-themed contests and giveaways on each tour.

Also new for 2019, Philly's Gourmet Steaks – the starting and ending location in Old City – will become a Christmas-themed bar for trolley riders. Until the last trolley leaves each evening, only guests with tickets will be allowed entry into the pop-up bar, which will include interactive holiday exhibits and a holiday gift shop with merchandise from local Philly artists.

Another new thing: private tours will get their own professional photographer.

Tickets will go on sale on the Founding Footsteps website Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at noon. The price for tours Thursday through Sunday is $48 for adults, $44 for seniors and $30 for kids. The price for tours Monday through Wednesday is $44 for adults, $40 for seniors and $30 for kids.

And each week on its social media, Founding Footsteps will give away free tickets. Even those who have already purchased are eligible to win and if they do, they'll be refunded up to face value of the giveaway.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holidays Tours Philadelphia Christmas Trees Christmas Holiday Lights BYOB

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Should Kapler be back? And other random thoughts on the now-eliminated Phillies
Phillies-Kapler_092419_usat

Odd News

Viral CBS3 interview with apartment building fire 'hero' shades Eagles' Nelson Agholor
0923_CBS Agholor

Healthy Eating

Do pumpkin spice products have any nutritional value?
Pumpkin spice muffins

Eagles

What they're saying: How much trouble are Eagles in — and could a big trade put them back on track?
20922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Kelce_Kate_Frese.jpg

Celebrities

James McAvoy defends Philly slang word 'jawn' in interview with Jessica Chastain
James McAvoy Philadelphia slang jawn

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest beer garden returns to Philadelphia Museum of Art
Oktoberfest at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved