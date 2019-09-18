Philadelphia Zoo announces nighttime holiday light experience

A new nighttime holiday light experience that includes more than 600,000 lights will take over the Philadelphia Zoo from Nov. 20 to Jan. 5.

LumiNature will transform the entire zoo into a winter wonderland. It is the zoo's first major holiday light and sound experience.



There will be a total of 12 immersive displays, including:

• Wonder of Slumber – Arrive at the zoo and take in the illuminated orbs and giant flowers.

• Flamingo Fancy – There will be a 25-foot tree made entirely of light-up flamingo lawn ornaments.

• Snake Awake – Look out for the colorful 21-foot snake slithering by, and the illuminated mouse it's chasing.

• Big Cat Stalk – Walk along a path of tall illuminated grass and look into the giant cat eyes glowing in the dark.

• Penguin Peace on Earth – Hundreds of illuminated penguins will fill the zoo's lawn to bid guests goodbye.

Courtesy of/Aversa PR Courtesy of/Aversa PR A rendering of the giant snake that will be featured at LumiNature, the Philadelphia Zoo's new holiday light show.

LumiNature has been in the works for over two years, and is a $3.5 million investment at the zoo.



Amy Shearer, Philadelphia Zoo chief marketing officer, stated that the new nighttime experience "is set to be the most unique and memorable holiday-season light extravaganza in the entire Philadelphia and tristate region."

To attend, guests must purchase timed-tickets. Prices are $24 for adults and $19 for children. Tickets will go on sale in mid-October, and additional experiences within LumiNature will be revealed then also. Check back for updates.

LumiNature

Nov. 20-Jan. 5

$24-$19

Philadelphia Zoo

Zoological Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19104



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.