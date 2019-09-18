More Events:

September 18, 2019

Philadelphia Zoo announces nighttime holiday light experience

LumiNature will include a total of 12 immersive displays and more than 600,000 lights

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
renderings of Philadelphia Zoo's new LumiNature, holiday light show Courtesy of/Aversa PR

A rendering of the illuminated penguins that will be featured in LumiNature, the Philadelphia Zoo's new holiday light show.

A new nighttime holiday light experience that includes more than 600,000 lights will take over the Philadelphia Zoo from Nov. 20 to Jan. 5.

LumiNature will transform the entire zoo into a winter wonderland. It is the zoo's first major holiday light and sound experience.

RELATED: Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time | "The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience" opening at the Franklin Institute

There will be a total of 12 immersive displays, including:

• Wonder of Slumber – Arrive at the zoo and take in the illuminated orbs and giant flowers.
Flamingo Fancy – There will be a 25-foot tree made entirely of light-up flamingo lawn ornaments.
• Snake Awake – Look out for the colorful 21-foot snake slithering by, and the illuminated mouse it's chasing.
Big Cat Stalk – Walk along a path of tall illuminated grass and look into the giant cat eyes glowing in the dark.
Penguin Peace on Earth – Hundreds of illuminated penguins will fill the zoo's lawn to bid guests goodbye.

renderings of Philadelphia Zoo's new LumiNature, holiday light showCourtesy of/Aversa PR

A rendering of the giant snake that will be featured at LumiNature, the Philadelphia Zoo's new holiday light show.

There will be strolling performers, hot chocolate and warm alcoholic beverages, too.

LumiNature has been in the works for over two years, and is a $3.5 million investment at the zoo.

Amy Shearer, Philadelphia Zoo chief marketing officer, stated that the new nighttime experience "is set to be the most unique and memorable holiday-season light extravaganza in the entire Philadelphia and tristate region."

To attend, guests must purchase timed-tickets. Prices are $24 for adults and $19 for children. Tickets will go on sale in mid-October, and additional experiences within LumiNature will be revealed then also. Check back for updates.

LumiNature

Nov. 20-Jan. 5
$24-$19
Philadelphia Zoo
Zoological Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Holidays Light Shows Philadelphia Family-Friendly Philadelphia Zoo

