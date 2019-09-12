More Events:

'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience' opening at the Franklin Institute

Based on the best-selling book, the new exhibit includes 13 survival challenges

By Sinead Cummings
Family-Friendly Exhibits
Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience at Franklin Institute Courtesy of/Franklin Institute

"Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience" opening at Franklin Institute.

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" has left the Franklin Institute, but there's a new exhibit to look forward to this fall based on the best-selling "Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook." 

Fun fact: The handy yellow book, published in 1999, was created in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, "The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience" will make its world debut at the Franklin Institute – and visitors can finally put their knowledge of how to escape quicksand to good use.

RELATED: "Adulting 101" classes created by "Wait, Am I An Adult Now?" podcast and Saxbys | Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time

The exhibit will include 13 challenges in the "Survival Gymnasium." Through step-by-step instruction and expert advice, visitors will learn how to jump from a moving train car, pick a lock, escape from quicksand, survive an avalanche and more.

Visitors can also read up on real-world survival stories, learn how to identify anxiety and stress, and pick up additional advice from the "Worst-Case Scenario Handbook" audiobook, voiced by actor Burt Reynolds.

The exhibit debuts during the international bestseller's 20th anniversary. The celebration began in April, when Philadelphia natives and co-authors David Borgenicht and Joshua Piven re-launched a completely revised and updated edition of the original handbook, with 20 all-new scenarios for 21st century threats (including cyberbullying, extreme weather and "fake news").

"Adults and kids will have a great time testing their limits, facing their fears and learning to survive life's sudden turns for the worst," said Borgenicht.

The new exhibit will be open through spring 2020. Daytime tickets are $26 for children and $30 for adults, and include general admission to the Franklin Institute. Evening tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults.

"The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience" 

Saturday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, April 19
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

