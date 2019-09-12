'The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience' opening at the Franklin Institute

"Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes" has left the Franklin Institute, but there's a new exhibit to look forward to this fall based on the best-selling "Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook."

Fun fact: The handy yellow book, published in 1999, was created in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, "The Worst-Case Scenario: Survival Experience" will make its world debut at the Franklin Institute – and visitors can finally put their knowledge of how to escape quicksand to good use.

The exhibit will include 13 challenges in the "Survival Gymnasium." Through step-by-step instruction and expert advice, visitors will learn how to jump from a moving train car, pick a lock, escape from quicksand, survive an avalanche and more.

Visitors can also read up on real-world survival stories, learn how to identify anxiety and stress, and pick up additional advice from the "Worst-Case Scenario Handbook" audiobook, voiced by actor Burt Reynolds.



The exhibit debuts during the international bestseller's 20th anniversary. The celebration began in April, when Philadelphia natives and co-authors David Borgenicht and Joshua Piven re-launched a completely revised and updated edition of the original handbook, with 20 all-new scenarios for 21st century threats (including cyberbullying, extreme weather and "fake news").



"Adults and kids will have a great time testing their limits, facing their fears and learning to survive life's sudden turns for the worst," said Borgenicht.

The new exhibit will be open through spring 2020. Daytime tickets are $26 for children and $30 for adults, and include general admission to the Franklin Institute. Evening tickets are $15 for children and $20 for adults.

Saturday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, April 19

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.