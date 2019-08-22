More Events:

August 22, 2019

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time

Here's a sneak peek of what to expect at the immersive experience filled with candy art

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

Walk through the many rooms of Candytopia to view art made from candy.

A confectionary wonderland is opening this September in the new Fashion District Philadelphia.

Candytopia and its marshmallow pit, candy-covered mystical creatures and confetti explosions will be in Philly for a limited time.

The one-of-a-kind immersive experience includes multiple rooms with weird and wonderful candy art installations. Think sculptures of flying unicorn-pigs, pink elephants, dragons and portraits of Beyoncé, Cardi B and Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka.

And guests are treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience.

Candytopia has traveled across the country to San Francisco, New York City and Atlanta, and is currently in Dallas and Houston.

When the candy wonderland comes to Philly, it will feature the most popular attractions from its past locations, along with new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to the city (Candy-coated Rocky statue, maybe?).

Fashion District Philadelphia will open on Thursday, Sept. 19, and the attraction will open on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 27, at noon. The price is $20 for kids age 4-12 and $28 for adults. Candytopia expects tickets to quickly sell out.

The experience comes from candy artist Jackie Sorkin and was created in partnership with co-founders Zac Hartog and John Goodman.

Below is a sneak peek of what to expect. The images are from the Houston and Atlanta locations.

Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

You may end up covered in confetti at Candytopia.


A portrait of Beyonce at Candytopia.

A portrait of Beyonce at Candytopia.


Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia.

Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia.


Dragons and other mystical creatures will make appearances at Candytopia.

Dragons and other mystical creatures will make appearances at Candytopia.


Look for portraits of celebrities, like Cardi B, at Candytopia.

Look for portraits of celebrities, like Cardi B, at Candytopia.


Jump in the marshmallow pit at Candytopia.

Jump in the marshmallow pit at Candytopia.


Candytopia will open in September.

Candytopia will open in September.


Candytopia

Opening Friday, Sept. 20
$20-$28 per person
Fashion District Philadelphia
Market Street and North 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings
