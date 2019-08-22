Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time

A confectionary wonderland is opening this September in the new Fashion District Philadelphia.

Candytopia and its marshmallow pit, candy-covered mystical creatures and confetti explosions will be in Philly for a limited time.

The one-of-a-kind immersive experience includes multiple rooms with weird and wonderful candy art installations. Think sculptures of flying unicorn-pigs, pink elephants, dragons and portraits of Beyoncé, Cardi B and Gene Wilder's Willy Wonka.

And guests are treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience.

Candytopia has traveled across the country to San Francisco, New York City and Atlanta, and is currently in Dallas and Houston.

When the candy wonderland comes to Philly, it will feature the most popular attractions from its past locations, along with new elements inspired by local culture and landmarks unique to the city (Candy-coated Rocky statue, maybe?).



Fashion District Philadelphia will open on Thursday, Sept. 19, and the attraction will open on Friday, Sept. 20. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 27, at noon. The price is $20 for kids age 4-12 and $28 for adults. Candytopia expects tickets to quickly sell out.

The experience comes from candy artist Jackie Sorkin and was created in partnership with co-founders Zac Hartog and John Goodman.



Below is a sneak peek of what to expect. The images are from the Houston and Atlanta locations.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia You may end up covered in confetti at Candytopia.



Bob Levey/Getty Images for Candytopia Bob Levey/Getty Images for Candytopia A portrait of Beyonce at Candytopia.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Dragons and other mystical creatures will make appearances at Candytopia.



Bob Levey/Getty Images for Candytopia) Bob Levey/Getty Images for Candytopia) Look for portraits of celebrities, like Cardi B, at Candytopia.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Jump in the marshmallow pit at Candytopia.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Candytopia Candytopia will open in September.



Opening Friday, Sept. 20

$20-$28 per person

Fashion District Philadelphia

Market Street and North 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107



