More than 20 local artists to perform at Philly Music Fest

August 21, 2019
Maybe you'll discover your new favorite band at the 2019 Philly Music Fest, taking place over four days this September.
More than 20 local artists, both established and up-and-coming, will perform at venues in the city.
The festival kicks off at Center City's MilkBoy on Sept. 25, then continues at Fishtown's Johnny Brenda's on Sept. 26, finishing with performances at University City's World Cafe Live on Sept. 27 and 28.
Ali Awan
Arnetta Johnson
Ceramic Animal
Chestnut Grove
Foxtrot and the Get Down
Funkitorium
ILL DOOTS
iLL Fated Natives
Jeremiah Tall
Man Man
Petal and Arthur Thomas
RFA
Remember Sports
Restorations
Rosali
Sammus
Secret American
Sixteen Jackies
Speedy Ortiz
Sun Ra Arkestra
Tate
Thin Lips
Vacationer
Genres include indie, rock, hip-hop, jazz, punk and bluegrass.
Tickets are $15 for the MilkBoy show, $13 for the Johnny Brenda's show, $25 for the first World Cafe Live show and $30 for the second. There's also the option to purchase a $50 pass for both World Cafe Live dates.
The festival will donate proceeds to local music education charities.
"In keeping with our core mission – to assist and promote local musicians and to benefit music education programs – our goal for 2019 is to exceed the $25,000 donated to charities last year," said festival founder and curator Greg Seltzer.
In addition to featuring all local artists, the festival will also promote local breweries and distilleries. At each venue, attendees will be able to drink beer and spirits made in the area.
Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Sept. 28
$13-$50 for tickets
MilkBoy: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Johnny Brenda's: 1201 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
World Cafe Live: 3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
