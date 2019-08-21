More Events:

August 21, 2019

More than 20 local artists to perform at Philly Music Fest

Shows will be held at World Cafe Live, MilkBoy and Johnny Brenda's

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Music
World Cafe Live venue for Philly Music Fest Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

World Cafe Live is one of the venues you can catch a show during the 2019 Philadelphia Music Festival.

Maybe you'll discover your new favorite band at the 2019 Philly Music Fest, taking place over four days this September.

More than 20 local artists, both established and up-and-coming, will perform at venues in the city.

RELATED: Ocean City Pops to perform concert celebration of "A Star is Born" | Speakeasy-style cabaret bar opening in converted auto body shop

The festival kicks off at Center City's MilkBoy on Sept. 25, then continues at Fishtown's Johnny Brenda's on Sept. 26, finishing with performances at University City's World Cafe Live on Sept. 27 and 28.

Performers in this year's music festival:

Ali Awan
Arnetta Johnson
Ceramic Animal
Chestnut Grove
Foxtrot and the Get Down
Funkitorium
ILL DOOTS
iLL Fated Natives
Jeremiah Tall
Man Man
Petal and Arthur Thomas
RFA
Remember Sports
Restorations
Rosali
Sammus
Secret American
Sixteen Jackies
Speedy Ortiz
Sun Ra Arkestra
Tate
Thin Lips
Vacationer

Genres include indie, rock, hip-hop, jazz, punk and bluegrass.

Tickets are $15 for the MilkBoy show, $13 for the Johnny Brenda's show, $25 for the first World Cafe Live show and $30 for the second. There's also the option to purchase a $50 pass for both World Cafe Live dates.

The festival will donate proceeds to local music education charities.

"In keeping with our core mission – to assist and promote local musicians and to benefit music education programs – our goal for 2019 is to exceed the $25,000 donated to charities last year," said festival founder and curator Greg Seltzer.

In addition to featuring all local artists, the festival will also promote local breweries and distilleries. At each venue, attendees will be able to drink beer and spirits made in the area.

2019 Philly Music Fest

Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Sept. 28
$13-$50 for tickets
MilkBoy: 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
Johnny Brenda's: 1201 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125
World Cafe Live: 3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Music Philadelphia Concerts Bars World Cafe Live Music

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

How Sixers forward Mike Scott, who 'ain't no bitch,' found a home in Philadelphia
Mike-Scott-Hive_051019_usat

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Festivals

Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso
Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved