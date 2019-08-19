More Events:

August 19, 2019

Ocean City Pops to perform concert celebration of 'A Star is Born'

Sing along to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow'

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's "A Star is Born" just went platinum Robert Deutsch/USA Today

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during the 91st Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

One of the Ocean City Pops' upcoming performances at the Jersey Shore is a celebration of the various film iterations of "A Star is Born."

Judy Garland and James Mason starred in the 1954 film, then Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson did a remake in 1976 and then Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga put their spin on the story in 2018.

The orchestra and a trio of singers will perform music from all three films, including "The Man That Got Away," "Evergreen" and "Shallow."

"Three legendary icons, plus three beloved motion pictures, plus three best-selling soundtrack albums equals one epic concert celebration," states the event description.

Tickets for the show on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Ocean City Music Pier are $25-$35. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

"A Star is Born and Beyond"

Sunday, Sept. 1
7:30-9:30 p.m. | $25-$35 per person
Ocean City Music Pier
825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226

