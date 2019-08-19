Ocean City Pops to perform concert celebration of 'A Star is Born'

One of the Ocean City Pops' upcoming performances at the Jersey Shore is a celebration of the various film iterations of "A Star is Born."



Judy Garland and James Mason starred in the 1954 film, then Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson did a remake in 1976 and then Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga put their spin on the story in 2018.



The orchestra and a trio of singers will perform music from all three films, including "The Man That Got Away," "Evergreen" and "Shallow."

"Three legendary icons, plus three beloved motion pictures, plus three best-selling soundtrack albums equals one epic concert celebration," states the event description.



Tickets for the show on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Ocean City Music Pier are $25-$35. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 1

7:30-9:30 p.m. | $25-$35 per person

Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, N.J. 08226

