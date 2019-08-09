Enjoy a four-course meal during Wildwoods' Restaurant Week

More than 25 of Wildwoods' top restaurants will participate in this summer's Restaurant Week at the Shore.

Each will offer a four-course meal with an appetizer, salad, entrée and dessert for $30 per person.



If you're at the beach between Sunday, Aug. 25, and Thursday, Aug. 29, it's a good opportunity to visit a new spot you've been wanting to try or revisit an old favorite.

Below are all the places participating in the Wildwoods' Restaurant Week. Search the list and start making plans.

• Adam’s Restaurant – 1700 Boardwalk in Wildwood – (609) 523-1002

• Alfe’s Restaurant – 3401 New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 729-5755

• Carini’s Ristorante & Pizzeria – 9854 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood Crest – (609) 522-7304

• Cattle ‘n Clover Irish Steakhouse – 3817 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-3800

• Crest Tavern – 9600 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood Crest – (609) 522-1200

• Dogtooth Bar & Grille – 100 E. Taylor Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-8383

• Duffer’s Restaurant & Homemade Ice Cream Parlor – 5210 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 729-1817

• Duffinetti’s Restaurant & Lounge – 4600 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-0002

• Ice House Bar & Grille – 4415 Park Boulevard in Wildwood – (609) 522-0033

• Jersey Girl Drinks and Dining – 3601 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 523-1800

• Joey M’s La Piazza Cucina – 3800 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-8300

• Joe's Fish Co. – 2501 Boardwalk in North Wildwood – (609) 729-3700

• Jumbo's Grub & Pub – 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood – (609) 729-3700

• Marvis Diner – 4900 Pacific Ave in Wildwood – (609) 522-0550

• MudHen Brewing Co. – 127 W Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 846-7918

• North End American Grill – 206 Olde New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood – (609) 435-5691

• Pasto Pesto Bar & Grill – 3810 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-6272

• PigDog Beach Bar BQ – 3501 Boardwalk in Wildwood – (609) 729-3700

• Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza & Kitchen – 4709 New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 600-3964

• Schellenger's Restaurant – 3516 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-0433

• Stubborn Brothers Beach Bar & Grill – 2501 Boardwalk in North Wildwood – (609) 729-3700

• The Shamrock Café – 3700 Pacific Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-7552

• Star Diner Café – 325 W Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood – (609) 729-4900

• Two Mile Landing Restaurants & Marina – 1 Fish Dock Road in Wildwood Crest – (609) 522-1341

• Urie’s Waterfront Restaurant – 588 West Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-4189

• The Blue Water Grille – 3320 Atlantic Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-0303

• The Wharf Restaurant – 708 W. Burk Avenue in Wildwood – (609) 522-6336

• Vegas Diner – 1307 New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood – (609) 729-5511

Sunday, Aug. 25, through Thursday, Aug. 29

$30 per person at participating restaurants

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.