Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey

August 15, 2019
Lokal Hotel has brought its "invisible service" to the Shore. The boutique hotel group's fourth location recently opened in Cape May, New Jersey.
Lokal's Cape May location near Convention Hall features eight apartment-style rooms – four two-bedroom suites and four studios – and can sleep a total of 28. There's also a private salt water pool with a "drinking bench," plus complimentary Yeti coolers, ice packs and tumblers in each room to use at the pool or beach.
Turkish towels are also provided in each room, inside custom canvas and leather beach totes that can be used during a guest's stay.
In addition to the pool area, the hotel's exterior includes two outdoor showers, a fire pit/communal seating area and lawn game section. An outdoor kitchen with a Big Green Egg charcoal grill is coming this fall.
Inside, all rooms have full kitchens, islands, dining areas and living rooms. Guests share two complimentary washer/dryers in the hallway and detergents are provided.
Also, each unit has its own name based on Victorian slag terms, which is painted on each entryway door. Guests can stay in the Afternoonified, Bricky, Chuckaboo, Enthuzimuzzy, Gigglemug, Nanty Narking, Benjo or Whooperups.
Below are photos of Cape May's Lokal Hotel, or what the hotel group calls a "mini resort."
