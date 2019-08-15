More Culture:

August 15, 2019

Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey

View photos of the 'mini resort' at the Shore

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Vacations Cape May
Lokal Hotel in Cape May, New Jersey Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel

The Lokal Hotel in Cape May, New Jersey, is a mico beach resort.

Lokal Hotel has brought its "invisible service" to the Shore. The boutique hotel group's fourth location recently opened in Cape May, New Jersey.

Lokal's Cape May location near Convention Hall features eight apartment-style rooms – four two-bedroom suites and four studios – and can sleep a total of 28. There's also a private salt water pool with a "drinking bench," plus complimentary Yeti coolers, ice packs and tumblers in each room to use at the pool or beach.

RELATED: Giant to open two-level, flagship supermarket in Center City by fall 2020 | Local restaurants that transport diners to far away locations

Turkish towels are also provided in each room, inside custom canvas and leather beach totes that can be used during a guest's stay.

In addition to the pool area, the hotel's exterior includes two outdoor showers, a fire pit/communal seating area and lawn game section. An outdoor kitchen with a Big Green Egg charcoal grill is coming this fall.

Inside, all rooms have full kitchens, islands, dining areas and living rooms. Guests share two complimentary washer/dryers in the hallway and detergents are provided.

Also, each unit has its own name based on Victorian slag terms, which is painted on each entryway door. Guests can stay in the Afternoonified, Bricky, Chuckaboo, Enthuzimuzzy, Gigglemug, Nanty Narking, Benjo or Whooperups.

Below are photos of Cape May's Lokal Hotel, or what the hotel group calls a "mini resort."

Outside Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

Outside Lokal Hotel in Cape May.


Studio at Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

Inside a studio at Lokal Hotel in Cape May


Pool at the Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

The pool at the Lokal Hotel in Cape May.


Two bedroom at Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

Inside a two-bedroom suite at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.


Lokal Hotel in Cape May, New JerseyCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

Take Turkish towels from the hotel to the beach.


Two bedroom at Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Cape May

Inside a two-bedroom suite at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.


Pool at the Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

The pool and its “drinking bar” at the Lokal Hotel in Cape May.


Studio at Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

Inside a studio at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.


Pool and courtyard at Lokal Hotel in Cape MayCourtesy of/Lokal Hotel

The pool and courtyard at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Bookings can be made online hereLokal also has boutique hotels in Old City and Fishtown, as well as a cabin in Dorchester, New Jersey.

