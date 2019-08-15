Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey

Lokal Hotel has brought its "invisible service" to the Shore. The boutique hotel group's fourth location recently opened in Cape May, New Jersey.

Lokal's Cape May location near Convention Hall features eight apartment-style rooms – four two-bedroom suites and four studios – and can sleep a total of 28. There's also a private salt water pool with a "drinking bench," plus complimentary Yeti coolers, ice packs and tumblers in each room to use at the pool or beach.



Turkish towels are also provided in each room, inside custom canvas and leather beach totes that can be used during a guest's stay.

In addition to the pool area, the hotel's exterior includes two outdoor showers, a fire pit/communal seating area and lawn game section. An outdoor kitchen with a Big Green Egg charcoal grill is coming this fall.

Inside, all rooms have full kitchens, islands, dining areas and living rooms. Guests share two complimentary washer/dryers in the hallway and detergents are provided.

Also, each unit has its own name based on Victorian slag terms, which is painted on each entryway door. Guests can stay in the Afternoonified, Bricky, Chuckaboo, Enthuzimuzzy, Gigglemug, Nanty Narking, Benjo or Whooperups.



Below are photos of Cape May's Lokal Hotel, or what the hotel group calls a "mini resort."

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel Outside Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel Inside a studio at Lokal Hotel in Cape May

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel The pool at the Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel Inside a two-bedroom suite at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel Take Turkish towels from the hotel to the beach.

Courtesy of/Cape May Inside a two-bedroom suite at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel The pool and its “drinking bar” at the Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel Inside a studio at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Courtesy of/Lokal Hotel The pool and courtyard at Lokal Hotel in Cape May.

Lokal also has boutique hotels in Old City and Fishtown, as well as a cabin in Dorchester, New Jersey.

