September 04, 2019

'Adulting 101' classes created by 'Wait, Am I An Adult Now?' podcast and Saxbys

The seven classes are designed to help young adults with finances, relationships and more

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Saxbys and local podcast "Wait, Am I An Adult Now?" to host Adulting 101 events.

"Wait, Am I An Adult Now?," a Philadelphia-based podcast aimed at 20-somethings, and Saxbys have teamed up to launch "Adulting 101."

Once a month, there will be a different class at Saxbys HQ in Center City on topics like home buying and healthy relationships.

The first class is coming up on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Local professionals will discuss the basics of financial fitness with workshops on budgeting and banking. Drinks and light bites will be provided.

You can secure your spot at the September session here. Tickets are $25.

At each class, young adults will pick up tips they can apply to their lives immediately, and can also use the event to network while enjoying a free happy hour.

All the upcoming "Adulting 101" classes are listed below. January's "How to Eat Your Avo Toast and Afford a House Too" sounds especially targeted to millennials.

• Wednesday, Sept. 25 – "How to Not Be Broke" (Financial Fitness)
• Wednesday, Oct. 23 – "How to Avoid the Holiday 15" (Healthy Eating)
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 – "How to Make It Rain and Keep It Raining" (Financial Fitness)
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 – "How to Find a Job You Actually Love" (Job Searching/Resume Building)
• Wednesday, Jan. 22 – "How to Eat Your Avo Toast and Afford a House Too" (Home Buying/Apartment Finding)
• Wednesday, Feb. 19 – "How to Go from Side Hustle to CEO" (Entrepreneurship)
• Wednesday, March 25 – "How to Not Suck at Love" (Healthy Relationships)

The idea for the classes was formed after "Wait, Am I An Adult Now?" co-hosts Shelby Wildgust and Sivon Pichoto interviewed Saxbys founder Nick Bayer for their podcast.

Adulting 101

Once a month, starting Wednesday, Sept. 25
6-8 p.m. | $25 per class
Saxbys HQ
2300 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

