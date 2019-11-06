Butcher Bar transforming patio into Yule Lodge

Butcher Bar in Rittenhouse is debuting a new, seasonal bar and lounge on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The restaurant's enclosed patio will become Yule Lodge starting at 7 p.m. that evening.

Guests can gather around the bar or get cozy by the fireplace and sip on winter-themed cocktails.

The cocktail menu includes:

• Smoked Black Cherry Manhattan – Bulleit Rye, carpano antica, black cherry, chocolate bitters

• Yule Mule – Crystal Head Vodka, lime juice, cranberry juice, ginger beer, rosemary

• Winterberry – prosecco, fresh blood orange juice, pomegranate juice

• Moose Milk – vodka, Fernet-Branca, Irish cream

• Ron Swanson Special – Old Fashioned with Lagavulin 16 year and house-made jerky

In addition to those five cocktails, guests of Yule Lodge will have access to Butcher Bar's complete bar and food menu, happy hour and The Hunter's Trough, a dish that would also please the meat-loving "Parks and Recreation" character.

The feast includes venison, duck sausage, elk, bison and turkey legs, along with house-cut fries and cornbread. It can feed up to eight people (Swanson would probably finish it himself) and must be ordered in advance.

Yule Lodge at Butcher Bar will be open during lunch, dinner and brunch. It will also be available for special events and private parties.



Yule Lodge

Opening Wednesday, Nov. 14

Butcher Bar

2034 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-6328



