November 06, 2019

Miracle at ITV, the cocktail bar's annual pop-up Christmas experience, returns

This time, Laurel is also getting in the holiday spirit next door

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
ITV Christmas Bar Courtesy of/Foxglove Communications

Order Christmas cocktails from ITV on East Passyunk Avenue this holiday season. More than 100 locations around the world have been transformed into Miracle pop-up concepts, but ITV is the only one in Philadelphia.

It's the most wonderful time of the year: ITV has announced when it will once again transform into a festive Christmas-themed bar for the holiday season.

Chef Nick Elmi's cocktail bar on East Passyunk Avenue is one of more than 100 locations to become a Miracle pop-up concept, but it's still the only one in Philadelphia.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 29, ITV will be decorated with vintage Christmas decor, garlands, lights and ribbons; will play a festive holiday soundtrack; and will serve themed cocktails.

Try the Snowball Old Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Run Run Rudolph, Christmapolitan and more. The creative cocktails will be served in holiday-themed glassware.

This is the third year that ITV is getting in the holiday spirit and this time, Elmi's restaurant Laurel, next door, also is participating.

Laurel's outdoor garden will transform into a cozy winter wonderland with flannel blankets, fire pits and string lights.

Guests who dine at the restaurant on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday are invited to enjoy a complementary Miracle nightcap in the garden following their meal.

Miracle at ITV

Friday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 31
ITV
1615 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148

