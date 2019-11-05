More Events:

November 05, 2019

Step into a winter wonderland in new Photo Pop Philly exhibit

Take holiday photos in front of murals and installations by local artists

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holidays Exhibits
Photo Pop Philly winter wonderland Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Photo Pop Philly returns to The Bourse with a 'Winter Wonderland' theme from Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 5.

Photo Pop Philly is returning with a new theme, "Winter Wonderland," from Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 5.

In the pop-up exhibit at The Bourse in Old City, more than 15 local artists will present their ideas of what a winter wonderland means to them.

RELATED: Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest opens soon for 2019 season | Founding Footsteps offers BYOB Holiday Lights Tour through Philly

There will be a total of 25 murals and installations for visitors to pose in front of and take pictures for Instagram.

The grand opening party will be Nov. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets ($39) include complimentary cocktails and white hot chocolate.

Then for the first week, Photo Pop Philly is offering a discount on admission. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for kids through Friday, Nov. 22. After, tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids. The exhibit will be open through Sunday, Jan. 5.

This is the third Photo Pop Philly exhibit. The first opened Memorial Day weekend of 2018 and featured red, white and blue artwork. The second took place earlier this year and illustrated the theme "Sweet Paradise."

Photos from the other exhibits and a sneak peek of the new one opening soon can be viewed on the Photo Pop Philly Instagram.

Photo Pop Philly: Winter Wonderland

Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 5
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holidays Exhibits Philadelphia Art Instagram Winter Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Odd News

Rat rides SEPTA train, causes chaos for passengers
Rat SEPTA MFL train

Parenting

Does taking acetaminophen while pregnant increase chances of a child having ADHD and autism?
Pregnant Woman during third trimester

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf weighs in on whether a hot dog is a sandwich
Gov. Tom Wolf hot dog sandwich

Food & Drink

Proceeds from this Friendsgiving dinner will go to The Food Trust
Mission Taqueria's Friendsgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved