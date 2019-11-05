Step into a winter wonderland in new Photo Pop Philly exhibit

Photo Pop Philly is returning with a new theme, "Winter Wonderland," from Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 5.

In the pop-up exhibit at The Bourse in Old City, more than 15 local artists will present their ideas of what a winter wonderland means to them.

There will be a total of 25 murals and installations for visitors to pose in front of and take pictures for Instagram.



The grand opening party will be Nov. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets ($39) include complimentary cocktails and white hot chocolate.

Then for the first week, Photo Pop Philly is offering a discount on admission. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for kids through Friday, Nov. 22. After, tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for kids. The exhibit will be open through Sunday, Jan. 5.

This is the third Photo Pop Philly exhibit. The first opened Memorial Day weekend of 2018 and featured red, white and blue artwork. The second took place earlier this year and illustrated the theme "Sweet Paradise."

Photos from the other exhibits and a sneak peek of the new one opening soon can be viewed on the Photo Pop Philly Instagram.

Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 5

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



