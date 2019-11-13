More Events:

November 13, 2019

There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year

Find it in the new Wawa Holiday Plaza outside City Hall

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Christmas Village
City Hall Philly Holiday Tree Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A giant Ferris wheel is coming to Christmas Village. Find it in the new Wawa Holiday Plaza, a new expansion by the Philly Holiday Tree.

Christmas Village will return on Thursday, Nov. 28, and this year, there's going to be a 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel in addition to the vendors, carousel and 27-foot glowing present.

The amusement ride will be located within the Wawa Holiday Plaza, a new expansion of Christmas Village for 2019 that encompasses the Philly Holiday Tree on North Broad outside of City Hall.

RELATED: Your guide to Christmas Village in Philadelphia, back for its 12th season | Free tree-lighting celebrations in Philly to check out this holiday season

A bird's eye view of all the festivities will be available from the top of the giant Ferris wheel. Visitors can look out at LOVE Park where the majority of the open-air German Christmas market is located and over at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park. Tickets to ride will be $4.

In addition to the Ferris wheel and holiday tree, the new Wawa Holiday Plaza will include more wooden stalls with Christmas Village vendors and a train for kids. Like the carousel, the new children's ride will cost $3.

For more information on Christmas Village, check out our guide.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Christmas Village Philadelphia Holidays Family-Friendly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Food & Drink

Pre-order turkey, pie and more for Thanksgiving from these restaurants and bakeries
CO-OP Thanksgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved