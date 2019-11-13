There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year

Christmas Village will return on Thursday, Nov. 28, and this year, there's going to be a 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel in addition to the vendors, carousel and 27-foot glowing present.

The amusement ride will be located within the Wawa Holiday Plaza, a new expansion of Christmas Village for 2019 that encompasses the Philly Holiday Tree on North Broad outside of City Hall .

A bird's eye view of all the festivities will be available from the top of the giant Ferris wheel. Visitors can look out at LOVE Park where the majority of the open-air German Christmas market is located and over at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market at Dilworth Park. Tickets to ride will be $4.

In addition to the Ferris wheel and holiday tree, the new Wawa Holiday Plaza will include more wooden stalls with Christmas Village vendors and a train for kids. Like the carousel, the new children's ride will cost $3.

For more information on Christmas Village, check out our guide.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.