More Events:

November 20, 2019

Inside LumiNature, new holiday lights experience at the Philadelphia Zoo

There are a total of 12 immersive displays and more than 600,000 lights

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Light Shows
LumiNature Philadelphia Zoo Courtesy of/Philadelphia Zoo

LumiNature is the Philadelphia Zoo's new holiday light show.

In mid-September, we announced that LumiNature, a new holiday lights experience, would take over the Philadelphia Zoo this winter. 

Now, here's a first look ahead of its opening this evening. Below are photos from LumiNature, plus details on each of the 12 immersive displays.

RELATED: There's going to be a huge Ferris wheel at Christmas Village this year | LEGO-filled bar is coming to a secret location in Philly for two days

LumiNature will be on view from Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 5, and tickets can be purchased online.

LumiNature Philadelphia ZooCourtesy of/Philadelphia Zoo

The Northern Lights section.


LumiNature Philadelphia ZooCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

A close up of the flamingo tree in Flamingo Fancy.


LumiNature Philadelphia ZooCourtesy of/Kory Aversa

Wonder of Slumber includes giant flowers.


LumiNature Philadelphia ZooCourtesy of/Philadelphia Zoo

Penguins fill the zoo's lawn to bid guests goodbye.


LumiNature Displays:

• Wonder of Slumber – Dreamy setting of orbs and giant flowers

• The Dreamery – Wishing well with bubbles, lights and steam

• Snake Awake – Colorful snake slithers by chasing an illuminated mouse

• Frog Fantastical – Imaginary frogs jump around, lighting up the path

• Color me Chameleon – Light up items for sale at the zoo's first glow bar

• Big Cat Stalk – Illuminated grass filled with giant cat eyes that glow in the dark

• Evergreen Dreams – Outdoor food and beverage section with singing trees

• Seasonbration – Spring, summer, winter and fall come to life with lights, music and special effects

• Northern Lights – A 35-foot polar bear named Polaris transforms into a giant screen that shares the diversity of our planet

• Flamingo Fancy – A 25-foot tree made of light-up flamingo lawn ornaments

• Peacock Spectacular – Giant peacock feathers, colored trees and mirrored balls

• Penguin Peace on Earth – Hundreds of illuminated penguins

In addition, guests can enjoy seasonal fare, strolling performers, hot chocolate and warm alcoholic beverages. 

LumiNature has been in the works for over two years and is a $3.5 million investment at the zoo.

LumiNature

Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 5
$24-$19 tickets (zoo members receive a discount)
Philadelphia Zoo
Zoological Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Light Shows Philadelphia Zoo Family-Friendly Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Analysis of the Eagles' 23 drops so far this season
112019NelsonAgholor

Gun Violence

'Mass shootings' are underreported in Philadelphia, Temple researchers say
Temple mass shootings

Adult Health

Why you should take dry eye symptoms seriously
Dry Eye Syndrome Blindness

Eagles

Eagles vs. Seahawks: Five matchups to watch
112019DougPedersonRussellWilson

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved