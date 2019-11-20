Inside LumiNature, new holiday lights experience at the Philadelphia Zoo

In mid-September, we announced that LumiNature, a new holiday lights experience, would take over the Philadelphia Zoo this winter.

Now, here's a first look ahead of its opening this evening. Below are photos from LumiNature, plus details on each of the 12 immersive displays.

LumiNature will be on view from Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 5, and tickets can be purchased online.



Courtesy of/Philadelphia Zoo The Northern Lights section.

Courtesy of/Kory Aversa A close up of the flamingo tree in Flamingo Fancy.

Courtesy of/Kory Aversa Wonder of Slumber includes giant flowers.

Courtesy of/Philadelphia Zoo Penguins fill the zoo's lawn to bid guests goodbye.

LumiNature Displays:

• Wonder of Slumber – Dreamy setting of orbs and giant flowers • The Dreamery – Wishing well with bubbles, lights and steam • Snake Awake – Colorful snake slithers by chasing an illuminated mouse • Frog Fantastical – Imaginary frogs jump around, lighting up the path • Color me Chameleon – Light up items for sale at the zoo's first glow bar • Big Cat Stalk – Illuminated grass filled with giant cat eyes that glow in the dark • Evergreen Dreams – Outdoor food and beverage section with singing trees • Seasonbration – Spring, summer, winter and fall come to life with lights, music and special effects • Northern Lights – A 35-foot polar bear named Polaris transforms into a giant screen that shares the diversity of our planet • Flamingo Fancy – A 25-foot tree made of light-up flamingo lawn ornaments • Peacock Spectacular – Giant peacock feathers, colored trees and mirrored balls • Penguin Peace on Earth – Hundreds of illuminated penguins

In addition, guests can enjoy seasonal fare, strolling performers, hot chocolate and warm alcoholic beverages.

LumiNature has been in the works for over two years and is a $3.5 million investment at the zoo.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 5

$24-$19 tickets (zoo members receive a discount)

Philadelphia Zoo

Zoological Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.